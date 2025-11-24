Worship and the Spoken Word

Many of the recent advancements in audio production for houses of worship have been driven by the pandemic. During lockdown, churches were forced to bring their services online. While some were doing this prior to COVID-19, many found themselves scrambling to upgrade their systems to support productions that would engage worshippers who were dialing in remotely from their homes.

Initially, the focus was on making significant improvements to production lighting, video, and signal distribution technology, noted Michael Garrison, president and owner of Michael Garrison Associates (MGA), a design and integration firm that serves faith-based organizations. However, as time went by, houses of worship turned their attention to audio quality.

“Ideally, this is accomplished by a dedicated mix to engage the remote audience as participants with the live, in-person community, not just as spectators,” he explained. To achieve this, engineers include a blend of ambient elements in the worship space, such as laughter and clapping, in addition to the spoken word, musical performances, and congregational singing.

From a manufacturer’s perspective, there is a shift toward delivering an entire audio ecosystem that enables integrators and their customers to benefit from the ability to source technology—such as loudspeakers, amplification, and calibration software—from the same company. Josh Maichele, applications project director for house of worship at L-Acoustics, argued that this results in higher quality systems.

“If you buy a BMW car, you don’t expect there to be a Kia engine in it and wheels from Ford, and BMW has no control over the end result,” Maichele illustrated. “The [AV] manufacturers that are providing premium audio experiences for churches are the ones who are adopting this full ecosystem approach to everything.”

“If you want a great-sounding broadcast mix, you have to have a great-sounding mix in the room first.” Jake Hartsfield, Allen and Heath USA

Jake Hartsfield, live sound and touring manager at Allen and Heath USA, observed that loudspeaker quality continues to improve, which, in turn, results in better speech intelligibility in the house of worship environment. “There are a lot of high-end systems, but there are more and more mid-range line array and point source audio systems that just sound phenomenal,” he said. “It sounds like you’re using studio monitors in a room.”

When a worship facility has good acoustic treatment combined with a quality sound system, Hartsfield said there is no reason for the spoken word—or vocals in a musical performance—to be unintelligible. “I don’t tune systems differently for spoken word or music," he added, "because music is heavily vocal-centric and you need to have intelligibility in the vocals.”

FOH in HOW

When it comes to selecting audio consoles, Hartsfield advises that churches and their integration partners who are discussing channel count requirements build in a margin for growth. He conceded that this can be difficult for smaller churches with no current plans to add new band members and vocalists to their worship teams.

However, Christmas and Easter productions, regardless of the church’s size, usually demand more channel count. While renting consoles that can support these events may make financial sense, that can start getting expensive during rehearsal periods that last a month or longer. Plus, Hartsfield said when operators are already familiar with the console they’ll be using for Christmas and Easter productions, it removes a layer of stress.

“My recommendation would always be [for the console to] support any events that you’re going to have at your facility,” he said. “Ideally, if you have a system that can be modular, then you’re not changing the console out. You’re just adding I/O if you need to add inputs.”