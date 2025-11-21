Extron NAV System Powers Flexible Three-Room Divisible Classroom

Curtin Singapore has transformed three adjacent classrooms into a fully reconfigurable teaching environment powered by Extron’s NAV Pro AV over IP system. Part of the university’s long-term commitment to hybrid education and efficient space utilization, the project, led by integrator AV-Science Marketing Pte, delivers a divisible classroom solution that supports three independent sessions, paired combinations, or a fully merged environment. Extron’s NAV System provides the flexibility, reliability, and ease of use required to maximize functionality within limited physical space.

[High Marks for AVoIP]

The goal of the project was ambitious: convert three standard classrooms into a reconfigurable space capable of supporting three distinct layouts: individual (1:1:1), partial merge (1:2), or full combination (3). The system had to be efficient, intuitive, and reliable enough for instructors to manage without technical assistance, while also meeting the university’s baseline standards for hybrid instruction.

Signal routing and room control logic had to be dynamically adjustable in order to match the room configuration at any given time. At the same time, each zone needed to offer the full suite of AV resources, including PTZ cameras, document cameras, wireless microphones, ceiling speakers, projectors, and flat panel displays. To complicate matters further, all of this functionality had to be delivered in a compact footprint that respected the spatial limitations of the existing classroom layout.

At the core of Curtin Singapore’s divisible classroom solution is Extron’s NAV Pro AV over IP system, the only no-compromise AV-over-IP platform specifically engineered for enterprise-scale deployments. NAV allowed the university to consolidate three classrooms into a fully flexible AV environment that can be divided or merged in real time. The system ensures signal integrity, system responsiveness, and user simplicity.

(Image credit: Extron)

“Extron AV systems are very easy to use. From an integration standpoint, their architecture allowed us to solve what could’ve been a very complex routing problem," said Bertrand Seah, general manager, AV-Science Marketing Pte. "More importantly, instructors can walk into the space, tap a few buttons, and everything works.”

The installation features NAV E 121 encoders and NAV SD 101 scaling decoders for low-latency, visually lossless 4K/60 4:4:4 transmission, managed by the NAVigator System Manager for centralized configuration and monitoring. Control is handled by Extron TLP Pro 1025T TouchLink Pro touchpanels and an IPCP Pro 250 xi processor, while audio is supported by a DMP 128 Plus digital signal processor, XPA U 1004 amplifiers, and SF 26CT ceiling speakers. With additional integration of DTP HDMI 4K extenders, MediaPort 200, and PTZ cameras, the system seamlessly supports hybrid learning and conferencing. According to Curtin Singapore, the installation was completed in three months with minimal disruption, enabling instructors to adapt instantly to changing room layouts while maintaining clear communication and consistent AV performance.