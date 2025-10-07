Control Concepts Introduces On-Prem Dashboard for Shure Conferencing Devices

Control Concepts has launched the OnPrem Monitoring Dashboard for Shure Conferencing Devices, an on-premises platform to monitor and manage Shure equipment using Shure’s SystemAPI. The OnPrem Dashboard is available for download for free from the Control Concepts website.

The new solution addresses the needs of Shure clients who relied on the company’s recently sunset SystemOn monitoring software by offering a familiar, flexible, and easy-to-use platform that runs entirely within the user’s local network.

“We are pleased to offer an on-premises tool that allows users to manage and monitor all their Shure conferencing devices from a single pane-of-glass dashboard," remarked Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts president. "This project combined our knowledge and experience in API integration of Shure products and expertise in software development, both on the front and back end, to deliver a solution that meets a market need.”

The OnPrem Dashboard for Shure Conferencing Devices provides the power and convenience users need to track, control, and troubleshoot their Shure conferencing devices from a single interface, and includes the following features:

Global Mute

IP Address

Serial Number

MAC Address

User Access Management

Email and Text Notifications

Online/Offline Device Status

Firmware Managment (Version Update and Status Notification)

Device Identity and Mode Reporting

Battery Level

Battery Health