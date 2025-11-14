STAGETEC Unveils a Smart AoIP Solution for Hybrid Audio Workflows

STAGETEC has introduced NEX:T axio, a solution designed to bring intelligence, flexibility, and scalability to the modern production workflows. NEX:T axio integrates premium audio conversion, onboard processing, logic control, embedded STAGENET system, and network management—all within a compact, modular form factor. Available in 8, 16, and 32-channel configurations, it empowers production teams to deploy high-performance audio wherever it’s needed most—in the studio, in the field, or on stage—without compromising quality or control.

[The Power of Predictable Audio Performance]

NEX:T axio enables a smooth, step-by-step integration to AoIP I/O Networks. Existing systems, whether STAGETEC or third-party, integrate effortlessly, preserving workflows and investments. With intuitive web-based control and a familiar STAGETEC GUI, users gain centralized management, full system visibility, and maximum future readiness.

The NEX:T axio was designed for organizations modernizing their audio infrastructure, especially where there is a mix of legacy and IP audio, and where flexibility, scalability, and hybrid workflows matter. It ticks many of the “modern audio network” boxes: multiple formats, IP compatibility, centralized control, and scalable architecture where you want to invest in something that can grow rather than rebuild.

Built in embedded STAGENET browser, the NEX:T axio delivers instant, unified control through the same intuitive, browser-based interface used across all STAGETEC products. No applications, multiple GUIs, or complex setup—just seamless device discovery, routing, monitoring, and GPIO management in one system. Users can save on costs and scale precisely with the right size (8/16/32) while gaining processing and logic in one device and potentially reducing the amounts of additional devices required. And NEX: T axio is fully compatible with NEXUS and AVATUS, while opening the path to future hybrid IP workflows.

From broadcast studios to live stages and remote setups, NEX:T axio delivers enhanced sound quality and seamless adaptability across any workflow. The mixture of legacy plus IP formats in one box is a strong feature for organizations that are not ready to rip and replace. Supported formats include analog, AES3, MADI, and IP-audio protocols such as Dante, AES67, and ST 2110-30.

The four-stage operation of TrueMatch converters removes the necessity for analog preamplification, effectively eliminating analog overload and component noise for a pristine audio experience, achieving a previously unobtainable, unmatched dynamic range of 164dB. With integrated four-way microphone audio split and integrated processing and logic providing onboard DSP and GPIO capabilities, NEX:T axio goes beyond a standard I/O box, enabling local signal processing, routing, and automation directly within the unit for smarter, more efficient workflows.