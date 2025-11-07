ADI Provides Streamlined and Complete Audio Solution for Commercial Projects

ADI introduced Episode Pro Audio’s Episode Business Music Solution (EBMS), designed to help customers continue growing and succeeding in the commercial market. EBMS is a streamlined, all-in-one offering for small-to-medium business installations, featuring a suite of interoperable professional audio products that give integrators a complete, scalable, and easy-to-deploy sound system purpose-built for commercial environments.

Until now, integrators have often had to piecemeal commercial audio systems using a mix of third-party components, leading to systems with potential for compatibility issues, and limited service visibility. EBMS solves this challenge by delivering a comprehensive, tightly integrated lineup of professional-grade DSPs, amplifiers, mixers, and accessory wall plates — all engineered to work together seamlessly and with the ADI ecosystem, including Control4, OvrC, and RYFF streaming.

“There’s long been a gap in the market for a unified, high-performance commercial audio solution that’s easy for integrators to install, manage, and expand,” said Michael Buratto, senior director product management, at ADI. “With EBMS we’re empowering our customers to capitalize on a huge opportunity by making it easier to design, deploy, and support professional-grade audio systems while leveraging familiar ADI tools and platforms.”

From fast-casual and high-end restaurants to gyms, salons, and more, EBMS components are designed for demanding real-world applications. Whether a project calls for ambient background music, zone-based audio distribution, or paging and announcements, Episode Pro Audio, the new sub-brand introduced with this launch, delivers flexibility and reliability at scale.

Integrators can select from a range of components in the EBMS line, including zone mixer / power amplifier combination units, dedicated power amplifiers, front-end processors, and POE wall plate controllers.

EBMS is a key piece of ADI’s broader “Better Together” ecosystem strategy, enabling integrators to pair Episode Pro Audio with a growing portfolio of complementary products from Araknis, Luma, Binary, and Control4, and more. This unified approach enhances performance and streamlines system design, giving professionals the tools to deliver complete, high-value solutions to commercial end-users with confidence.

Additionally, with OvrC-enabled support, integrators are able to remotely monitor and troubleshoot any issues without having to roll a truck, saving them and the end-user valuable time and resources.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“EBMS is more than just a new product line,” concluded Buratto. “By offering a complete, high-performance solution that’s easy to specify and fully backed by our ADI platforms, we’re addressing an obstacle for our customers by making it easier than ever to pursue new opportunities, win more bids, and deliver exceptional results.”