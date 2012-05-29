EAW Launches Powercube Power and Processing Modules

EAW has announced the release of their Powercube™ amplifier racks. Designed to maximize the capabilities of EAW’s Line Arrays, each Powercube amplifier rack includes electrical power distribution, 12 channels of amplifier power with integrated digital signal processing and 12-channel input and output.

Powercubes support either three Lab.gruppen® PLM20000Q/SP amplifiers or six Powersoft® K10 DSP+AESOP amplifiers. Amplifiers are shipped separately from the respective manufacturers for user installation on delivery. Powercubes come in 115 volt and 230 volt options, making four options in total. Electrical power distribution panels are separately configured for each of the four possible options.

Powercubes are optimized for use with EAW KF740 line array systems and the largest of the EAW subwoofer systems, but Powercubes can also power and control KF760 or KF730 line array systems.

Also, Powercube purchases entitle the customer to sign up for EAW’s Red Certification® training program. Red Certification status is awarded after a two-day training seminar led by EAW’s Technical Training Manager Bernie Broderick and held at the customer’s offices. Red Certification ensures that all Powercube owners and their staffs are fully trained on all aspects of using the power and processing available through the Powercube.

“With Powercubes and Red Certification, EAW KF740 owners can assure their customers of absolutely consistent performance night after night, in venue after venue,” EAW President Jeff Rocha said. “With a network of Red Certified KF740 rental companies, owners that cross rent and tours that contract PA vendors in different cities or different countries can get this same level of consistency anywhere on the planet.”

Powercubes feature a 24U rack in a shock-absorbing cage to house the power distribution, amplifiers and input and output panels. Electrical power distribution panels include standard, three-phase input connectors and circuit breaker protected outputs configured to support each amplifier compliment.

For more information: www.eaw.com