AV Technology’s Top 100 Stories from 2017

From the college campus to the enterprise high-rise, AV and IT managers are the gatekeepers, maintaining the integrated AV, collaboration, control, and UC systems that help us work, learn, collaborate, and thrive. With AV playing an increasingly intrinsic role across all industries, it is vital for tech managers to have a resource dedicated to their AV over IP needs. We're proud to be one of your tech manager forums. 2017 was an exciting year for us; we hosted four live events and launched AV Technology Europe, giving us global reach. Here are my favorite 100 stories we’ve published this year. It was hard to whittle this list down from nearly 3,000 content posts in 2017, but I hope you see your own questions, challenges, and passions for technology reflected in our coverage. What did I miss? Tweet me @AVTechnologyMag. Best wishes for a rewarding 2018.

Top 100 Stories from AV TECHNOLOGY in 2017.

100) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: Critical Layer Four

By Phil Hippensteel

http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339

99) How QSC Used Game of Thrones to Predict the Future of AV

By Kirsten Nelson

http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs/3035/view

98) Networking the Digital Experience

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/networking-the-digital-experience/127638

97) Byte-Sized Lesson In AV/IP: L2 Switches/VLANs

By Phil Hippensteel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/byte-sized-lesson-in-av/ip-l2-switches/vlans/125640

96) Five Pitfalls to Avoid in Optimizing AV Systems

By Steve Greenblatt

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/five-pitfalls-to-avoid-in-optimizing-av-systems/126716

95) Join the Meeting: The three great disruptions in videoconferencing and the impact for technology managers.

By Brady O. Bruce

http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339

94) In Streaming, Audio Plays the Lead Role

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/in-streaming-audio-plays-the-lead-role/127702

93) Designing Command & Control Rooms for 4K, 8K, and Beyond

By Brett Cohen

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/designing-command--control-rooms-for-4k-8k-and-beyond/127712



92) Storyboarding for Success

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/storyboarding-for-success/127693

91) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: Real-Time Protocol (RTP)

By Phil Hippensteel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/byte-sized-lesson-in-av/ip-real-time-protocol-rtp/126362

90) Meet Your Manager: Harvey Smith, IT Supervisor, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-harvey-smith-it-supervisor-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital/125846

89) The TIDE Conference Moves The AV Conversation Forward

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/the-tide-conference-moves-the-av-conversation-forward/126637

88) InfoComm 2017 Special Report: 21 Products and Stories Worth the Hype

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/infocomm-2017-special-report-21-products-and-stories-worth-the-hype/126968

87) Compression Artifacts: Why Video Looks “Bad”

By John Urban

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/compression-artifacts-why-video-looks-bad/127599

86) How It's Done: Integrated Production Environments for Lecture Capture and Conferences

By Paul Stewart

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/how-its-done-integrated-production-environments-for-lecture-capture-and-conferences/127279



85) Trend Report: Big Changes in Small Conference Room AV

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/trend-report-big-changes-in-small-conference-room-av/126580

84) Roadmap to Managing Small Collaboration Rooms

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/roadmap-to-managing-small-collaboration-rooms/126184

83) You’re Surrounded! The Latest Advancements in Immersive Displays

By Carolyn Heinze

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/youre-surrounded-the-latest-advancements-in-immersive-displays/127612

82) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: Network Address Translation

By Phil Hippensteel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/byte-sized-lesson-in-av/ip-network-address-translation/127611

81) The consumerization of the commercial AV marketplace is not a bad thing.

By Robert Fini

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/embracing-ease-of-use-improvements-for-workplace-tech/127234

80) Aggregating Content Feeds More Strategically

By Justin O’Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/aggregating-content-feeds-more-strategically/127624

79) Augmented Reality Is Gaining Traction in the Enterprise Market

By Clint Wheelock

http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs/3029/view

78) Meet Your Manager: Inna Larson, Head of End User Compute Engineering, Health Care Service Corporation

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-inna-larsen-head-of-end-user-computer-engineering-blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-illinois/127687

77) The AV Buyer’s Guide to Wireless Collaboration Solutions

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/buyers-guide-to-wireless-collaboration-solutions/127166

76) 2017 AV/IT COLLEGE STANDINGS: Today’s challenges and tomorrow’s solutions, here and now.

By David Keene

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/the-2017-av/it-college-standings-todays-challenges-and-tomorrows-solutions-here-and-now/127724

70) Cloverleaf Family Bowl Blends Timeless Fun with Next-Gen AV

By James Careless

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/cloverleaf-family-bowl-blends-timeless-fun-with-next-gen-av/127654

69) Wireless Collaboration and Projection: Key Considerations

By Brian Nadel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/wireless-collaboration-and-projection-key-considerations/126503

68) Technology Manager’s Guide to Networked Digital Signage

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/technology-managers-guide-to-networked-digital-signage/127436

67) Reimagining ProAV With Artificial Intelligence

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/reimagining-proav-with-artificial-intelligence/127703

66) 10 Ways to Improve the Audio Experience in Collaboration Spaces

By Kirsten Nelson

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/10-ways-to-improve-the-audio-experience-in-collaboration-spaces/126475

65) Meet Your Manager: Ling Ling Sun, CTO, Nebraska Educational Telecommunications

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-ling-ling-sun-cto-nebraska-educational-telecommunications/127579

64) Biamp AVB-Based TesiraLUX Video Streaming Solution Now Shipping

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/breaking-product-news-biamps-avb-based-tesiralux-video-streaming-solution-now-shipping/127303

63) Crystal Ball: The Future of Professional AV

By Alan C. Brawn

http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs-author/alan-c-brawn-cts-isf-c-dsce-dsde-dsne-dcme

62) AV/IT Weekly Update: Live, From New York

By Alesia Hendley

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-live-from-the-avitsummit-nyc/127573

61) The Internet of Things, cameras, sensors, beacons & connectivity, are transforming digital signage

By Brice McPheeters

http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs/3031/view

60) Crystal Ball: The Future of Professional AV

By Alan C. Brawn

http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs-author/alan-c-brawn-cts-isf-c-dsce-dsde-dsne-dcme

59) AV Technology brand now has global reach

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/newbays-av-technology-brand-now-has-global-reach/127250

58) A World of Possibility: The HDBaseT World Congress Convenes in Spain

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/a-world-of-possibility-the-hdbaset-world-congress-convenes-in-spain/127387

57) Network and CODEC Specifics for In-Room and Multi-Room AV-Over-IP: Part 1

By Justin O’Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/network-and-codec-specifics-for-in-room-and-multi-room-av-over-ip/126569

56) The Technology Manager's Roadmap to Cloud Control

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/technology-managers-roadmap-to-cloud-control/125954

55) OLED Lights the Way Forward: LG Display's Q3 Report

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/lg-displays-q3-report-oled-is-the-bright-spot/127455

54) Meet Your Manager: Rockford Todd, Manager of TV Engineering, ITLE, Oklahoma State University

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-rockford-todd-manager-of-tv-engineering-itle-oklahoma-state-university/125887

53) Flat Panels and Projectors—A Tale of Two Campuses

By Brian Nadel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/flat-panels-and-projectors--a-tale-of-two-campuses/127706

52) Latency, Myths and Realities: Part 1

By Justin O’Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/latency-the-myths-and-realities-part-1/126178

51) Latency, Myths and Realities: Part 2

By Justin O’Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/latency-the-myths--realities-part-2/126262

50) Promising Expiences: AVIXA’s New Strategy for Industry Outreach

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/promising-experiences-the-strategy-behind-avixas-industry-awareness-campaign/127582

49) The Technology Manager's Guide to HD & UHD Extenders

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/the-technology-managers-guide-to-hd-and-uhd-extenders/127689

48) Projector Power: Bright, Brighter, Brightest

By Brian Nadel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/projector-power-bright-brighter-brightest/127361

47) Patent Infringement Lawsuit: New Details Emerge

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/patent-infringement-lawsuit-new-details-emerge/126301

46) Meet Your Manager: Q&A With Mark Dickson, Royal British Columbia Museum

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-qa-with-mark-dickson-royal-british-columbia-museum/126225

45) New Projectors and Pedagogies: Getting Beyond the PowerPoint Presentation

By Brian Nadel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/new-projectors-and-pedagogies-getting-beyond-the-powerpoint-presentation/126596

44) We Hold These Truths: Using AV and emerging technologies to help tell the story at Washington D.C.’s Newseum.

By James Careless

http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339

43) The Agile Control Room & UX

By Justin O’Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/the-agile-control-room-whats-ux-got-to-do-with-it/126972

42) End-to-End Streaming Media Showcase

By Cindy Davis

https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/z117aawy1jfj75e/

41) QSC Diversifies Control Offerings, Enhances IT Scalability

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/qsc-diversifies-control-offerings-enhances-it-scalability/126953

40) This is How You Future-Proof: Atlona's New School of Scalable AV

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/this-is-how-you-future-proof-atlonas-new-school-of-scalable-av/127341

39) Infrastructure and Software Considerations for More Effective Visualization

By Justin O'Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/infrastructure-and-software-considerations-for-more-effective-visualization/127214

38) Meet Your Manager: John Drummond, Academic Technology Manager, William & Mary

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-john-drummond-academic-technology-manager-william--mary/127002

37) How VR Will Influence ProAV

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/video-how-vr-will-influence-proav/127304

36) Executive Briefing: Boardrooms that Take Care of Biz

By Carolyn Heinze

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/executive-briefing/127180

35) Laser Projectors: Beyond the TCO Factor

By Brian Nadel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/laser-projectors-beyond-the-tco-factor/127626

34) Meet Your Manager: Q&A With Karen Jones Ethier, Roger Williams University

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-qa-with-karen-jones-ethier-roger-williams-university/125645

33) AV-as-a-Service and Managed Services for Control Rooms

By Justin O'Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/av-as-a-service-and-managed-services-for-control-rooms/127351

32) Stranger Things: An AV Tribute

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/stranger-things/124893

31) Will AV over IP Become IP over AV?

By Phil Hippensteel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/will-av-over-ip-become-ip-over-av/126817

30) Remote Monitoring of Projectors on Campus: How Data Can Help Improve Efficiency

By Brian Nadel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/remote-monitoring-of-projectors-on-campus-how-data-can-help-improve-efficiency/126683

29) Integrating Agility

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/integrating-agility/127530

28) The Technology Manager's Guide to InfoComm 2017

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/tech-managers-guide-to-infocomm-2017/126581

27) Flexible Layouts for Custom Command & Control Rooms

By Justin O'Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/flexible-layouts-for-custom-command--control-rooms/127548

26) New Nodes and Modes: AR, IoT, and AI are Changing Digital Signage Interactions

By Carolyn Heinze

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/new-nodes-and-modes-ar-iot-and-ai-are-changing-digital-signage-interactions/127515

25) Are You Captioning Videos?

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/are-you-captioning-videos/127514

24) New Projectors and Pedagogies: Getting Beyond the PowerPointPresentation

By Brian Nadel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/new-projectors-and-pedagogies-getting-beyond-the-powerpoint-presentation/126596

23) Net Heroes: New Campus AV Tools for Net-Natives

By Carolyn Heinze

http://www.avnetwork.com/article-author/carolyn-heinze

22) Got Low Bandwidth? You Can Still Stream

By Carolyn Heinze

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/got-low-bandwidth-you-can-still-stream/127490

21) Meet Your Manager: Alexis Seeley, Barnard College

By Margot Douaihy

htttp://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-alexis-seeley-barnard-college/126847

20) Lifecycle Planning for Agile Control Rooms

By Justin O’Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/lifecycle-planning-for-agile-control-rooms/127447

19) AV Budgeting: Reality Check

By Steve Greenblatt

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/av-budgeting-reality-check/126922

18) Visual Reality X: Streaming is Expected

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/visual-reality-x-streaming-is-expected/127432

17) A Hard Turn Toward Software-Based AV

By Carolyn Heinze

http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339

16) Smarter Designs for Mission-Critical Control Rooms in the BYOD Era

By Justin O’Connor

http://www.avnetwork.com/article-author/justin-oconnor

15) AVIXA: What’s IT Got to Do With AV?

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/avixa-whats-it-got-to-do-with-av/127267

14) Emerging Technologies—An Evolution

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/emerging-technologiesan-evolution/126746

13) Can Blockchain Solve IoT’s Problems for ProAV?

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/could-blockchain-solve-iots-problems-for-proav/127248

12) One-Button Myth? The IoT isn’t magic. But it requires a specialist.

By Steve Greenblatt

http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339



11) Roadmap to 4K in Higher Education

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/roadmap-to-4k-in-higher-education/126579

10) Byte-Sized Lesson In IP/AV: Security of AV Devices On The Network

By Phil Hippensteel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/byte-sized-lesson-in-ip/av-security-of-av-devices-on-the-network/125024

9) Enterprise Video: On-Prem, Hybrid, or Cloud? À la Carte or Turnkey?

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/enterprise-video-on-prem-hybrid-or-cloud--la-carte-or-turnkey/126824

8) DIY Survival Guide for AV Field Technicians

By Brett Cohen

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/diy-survival-guide-for-av-field-technicians/127109

7) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: QoS

By Phil Hippensteel

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/byte-sized-lesson-in-av/ip-qos/127040

6) The Technology Manager's Roadmap to Presentation Switchers

By Cindy Davis

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/tech-managers-roadmap-to-presentation-switchers/125672

5) Meet Your Manager: Ernie Bailey, Manager of Classroom Technologies, University of Arkansas

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-ernie-bailey-manager-of-classroom-technologies-university-of-arkansas/126378

4) Four Ways Black Mirror Gets AV Right

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs/3049/view

3) Seeing, Hearing, Remembering: The National September 11th Memorial & Museum Uses AV to Help Commemorate and Educate

By Matt Pruznick

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/seeing-hearing-remembering/127153

2) Tech Managers Taking Over? 41% of InfoComm 2017 attendees identified as end users.

By Margot Douaihy

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/tech-managers-taking-over/126754