AV Technology’s Top 100 Stories from 2017

From the college campus to the enterprise high-rise, AV and IT managers are the gatekeepers, maintaining the integrated AV, collaboration, control, and UC systems that help us work, learn, collaborate, and thrive. With AV playing an increasingly intrinsic role across all industries, it is vital for tech managers to have a resource dedicated to their AV over IP needs. We're proud to be one of your tech manager forums. 2017 was an exciting year for us; we hosted four live events and launched AV Technology Europe, giving us global reach. Here are my favorite 100 stories we’ve published this year. It was hard to whittle this list down from nearly 3,000 content posts in 2017, but I hope you see your own questions, challenges, and passions for technology reflected in our coverage. What did I miss? Tweet me @AVTechnologyMag. Best wishes for a rewarding 2018.
Top 100 Stories from AV TECHNOLOGY in 2017.
100) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: Critical Layer Four
By Phil Hippensteel
99) How QSC Used Game of Thrones to Predict the Future of AV
By Kirsten Nelson
98) Networking the Digital Experience
By Cindy Davis
97) Byte-Sized Lesson In AV/IP: L2 Switches/VLANs
By Phil Hippensteel
96) Five Pitfalls to Avoid in Optimizing AV Systems
By Steve Greenblatt
95) Join the Meeting: The three great disruptions in videoconferencing and the impact for technology managers.
By Brady O. Bruce
94) In Streaming, Audio Plays the Lead Role
By Cindy Davis
93) Designing Command & Control Rooms for 4K, 8K, and Beyond
By Brett Cohen
92) Storyboarding for Success
By Margot Douaihy
91) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: Real-Time Protocol (RTP)
By Phil Hippensteel
90) Meet Your Manager: Harvey Smith, IT Supervisor, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
By Margot Douaihy
89) The TIDE Conference Moves The AV Conversation Forward
By Margot Douaihy
88) InfoComm 2017 Special Report: 21 Products and Stories Worth the Hype
By Cindy Davis
87) Compression Artifacts: Why Video Looks “Bad”
By John Urban
86) How It's Done: Integrated Production Environments for Lecture Capture and Conferences
By Paul Stewart
85) Trend Report: Big Changes in Small Conference Room AV
By Margot Douaihy
84) Roadmap to Managing Small Collaboration Rooms
By Cindy Davis
83) You’re Surrounded! The Latest Advancements in Immersive Displays
By Carolyn Heinze
82) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: Network Address Translation
By Phil Hippensteel
81) The consumerization of the commercial AV marketplace is not a bad thing.
By Robert Fini
80) Aggregating Content Feeds More Strategically
By Justin O’Connor
79) Augmented Reality Is Gaining Traction in the Enterprise Market
By Clint Wheelock
78) Meet Your Manager: Inna Larson, Head of End User Compute Engineering, Health Care Service Corporation
By Margot Douaihy
77) The AV Buyer’s Guide to Wireless Collaboration Solutions
By Cindy Davis
76) 2017 AV/IT COLLEGE STANDINGS: Today’s challenges and tomorrow’s solutions, here and now.
By David Keene
70) Cloverleaf Family Bowl Blends Timeless Fun with Next-Gen AV
By James Careless
69) Wireless Collaboration and Projection: Key Considerations
By Brian Nadel
68) Technology Manager’s Guide to Networked Digital Signage
By Cindy Davis
67) Reimagining ProAV With Artificial Intelligence
By Margot Douaihy
66) 10 Ways to Improve the Audio Experience in Collaboration Spaces
By Kirsten Nelson
65) Meet Your Manager: Ling Ling Sun, CTO, Nebraska Educational Telecommunications
By Margot Douaihy
64) Biamp AVB-Based TesiraLUX Video Streaming Solution Now Shipping
By Margot Douaihy
63) Crystal Ball: The Future of Professional AV
By Alan C. Brawn
62) AV/IT Weekly Update: Live, From New York
By Alesia Hendley
61) The Internet of Things, cameras, sensors, beacons & connectivity, are transforming digital signage
By Brice McPheeters
59) AV Technology brand now has global reach
By Margot Douaihy
58) A World of Possibility: The HDBaseT World Congress Convenes in Spain
By Margot Douaihy
57) Network and CODEC Specifics for In-Room and Multi-Room AV-Over-IP: Part 1
By Justin O’Connor
56) The Technology Manager's Roadmap to Cloud Control
By Cindy Davis
55) OLED Lights the Way Forward: LG Display's Q3 Report
By Margot Douaihy
54) Meet Your Manager: Rockford Todd, Manager of TV Engineering, ITLE, Oklahoma State University
By Margot Douaihy
53) Flat Panels and Projectors—A Tale of Two Campuses
By Brian Nadel
52) Latency, Myths and Realities: Part 1
By Justin O’Connor
51) Latency, Myths and Realities: Part 2
By Justin O’Connor
50) Promising Expiences: AVIXA’s New Strategy for Industry Outreach
By Margot Douaihy
49) The Technology Manager's Guide to HD & UHD Extenders
By Cindy Davis
48) Projector Power: Bright, Brighter, Brightest
By Brian Nadel
47) Patent Infringement Lawsuit: New Details Emerge
By Margot Douaihy
46) Meet Your Manager: Q&A With Mark Dickson, Royal British Columbia Museum
By Margot Douaihy
45) New Projectors and Pedagogies: Getting Beyond the PowerPoint Presentation
By Brian Nadel
44) We Hold These Truths: Using AV and emerging technologies to help tell the story at Washington D.C.’s Newseum.
By James Careless
43) The Agile Control Room & UX
By Justin O’Connor
42) End-to-End Streaming Media Showcase
By Cindy Davis
41) QSC Diversifies Control Offerings, Enhances IT Scalability
By Margot Douaihy
40) This is How You Future-Proof: Atlona's New School of Scalable AV
By Margot Douaihy
39) Infrastructure and Software Considerations for More Effective Visualization
By Justin O'Connor
38) Meet Your Manager: John Drummond, Academic Technology Manager, William & Mary
By Margot Douaihy
37) How VR Will Influence ProAV
By Margot Douaihy
36) Executive Briefing: Boardrooms that Take Care of Biz
By Carolyn Heinze
35) Laser Projectors: Beyond the TCO Factor
By Brian Nadel
34) Meet Your Manager: Q&A With Karen Jones Ethier, Roger Williams University
By Margot Douaihy
33) AV-as-a-Service and Managed Services for Control Rooms
By Justin O'Connor
32) Stranger Things: An AV Tribute
By Margot Douaihy
31) Will AV over IP Become IP over AV?
By Phil Hippensteel
30) Remote Monitoring of Projectors on Campus: How Data Can Help Improve Efficiency
By Brian Nadel
29) Integrating Agility
By Margot Douaihy
28) The Technology Manager's Guide to InfoComm 2017
By Cindy Davis
27) Flexible Layouts for Custom Command & Control Rooms
By Justin O'Connor
26) New Nodes and Modes: AR, IoT, and AI are Changing Digital Signage Interactions
By Carolyn Heinze
25) Are You Captioning Videos?
By Cindy Davis
23) Net Heroes: New Campus AV Tools for Net-Natives
By Carolyn Heinze
22) Got Low Bandwidth? You Can Still Stream
By Carolyn Heinze
21) Meet Your Manager: Alexis Seeley, Barnard College
By Margot Douaihy
20) Lifecycle Planning for Agile Control Rooms
By Justin O’Connor
19) AV Budgeting: Reality Check
By Steve Greenblatt
18) Visual Reality X: Streaming is Expected
By Cindy Davis
17) A Hard Turn Toward Software-Based AV
By Carolyn Heinze
16) Smarter Designs for Mission-Critical Control Rooms in the BYOD Era
By Justin O’Connor
15) AVIXA: What’s IT Got to Do With AV?
By Margot Douaihy
14) Emerging Technologies—An Evolution
By Cindy Davis
13) Can Blockchain Solve IoT’s Problems for ProAV?
By Margot Douaihy
12) One-Button Myth? The IoT isn’t magic. But it requires a specialist.
By Steve Greenblatt
11) Roadmap to 4K in Higher Education
By Cindy Davis
10) Byte-Sized Lesson In IP/AV: Security of AV Devices On The Network
By Phil Hippensteel
9) Enterprise Video: On-Prem, Hybrid, or Cloud? À la Carte or Turnkey?
By Cindy Davis
8) DIY Survival Guide for AV Field Technicians
By Brett Cohen
7) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: QoS
By Phil Hippensteel
6) The Technology Manager's Roadmap to Presentation Switchers
By Cindy Davis
5) Meet Your Manager: Ernie Bailey, Manager of Classroom Technologies, University of Arkansas
By Margot Douaihy
4) Four Ways Black Mirror Gets AV Right
By Margot Douaihy
3) Seeing, Hearing, Remembering: The National September 11th Memorial & Museum Uses AV to Help Commemorate and Educate
By Matt Pruznick
2) Tech Managers Taking Over? 41% of InfoComm 2017 attendees identified as end users.
By Margot Douaihy
