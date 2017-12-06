Topics

AV Technology’s Top 100 Stories from 2017

From the college campus to the enterprise high-rise, AV and IT managers are the gatekeepers, maintaining the integrated AV, collaboration, control, and UC systems that help us work, learn, collaborate, and thrive. With AV playing an increasingly intrinsic role across all industries, it is vital for tech managers to have a resource dedicated to their AV over IP needs. We're proud to be one of your tech manager forums. 2017 was an exciting year for us; we hosted four live events and launched AV Technology Europe, giving us global reach. Here are my favorite 100 stories we’ve published this year. It was hard to whittle this list down from nearly 3,000 content posts in 2017, but I hope you see your own questions, challenges, and passions for technology reflected in our coverage. What did I miss? Tweet me @AVTechnologyMag. Best wishes for a rewarding 2018.

100) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: Critical Layer Four
By Phil Hippensteel
http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339

99) How QSC Used Game of Thrones to Predict the Future of AV
By Kirsten Nelson
http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs/3035/view

98) Networking the Digital Experience
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/networking-the-digital-experience/127638

97) Byte-Sized Lesson In AV/IP: L2 Switches/VLANs
By Phil Hippensteel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/byte-sized-lesson-in-av/ip-l2-switches/vlans/125640

96) Five Pitfalls to Avoid in Optimizing AV Systems
By Steve Greenblatt
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/five-pitfalls-to-avoid-in-optimizing-av-systems/126716

95) Join the Meeting: The three great disruptions in videoconferencing and the impact for technology managers.
By Brady O. Bruce
http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339

94) In Streaming, Audio Plays the Lead Role
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/in-streaming-audio-plays-the-lead-role/127702

93) Designing Command & Control Rooms for 4K, 8K, and Beyond
By Brett Cohen
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/designing-command--control-rooms-for-4k-8k-and-beyond/127712

92) Storyboarding for Success
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/storyboarding-for-success/127693

91) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: Real-Time Protocol (RTP)
By Phil Hippensteel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/byte-sized-lesson-in-av/ip-real-time-protocol-rtp/126362

90) Meet Your Manager: Harvey Smith, IT Supervisor, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-harvey-smith-it-supervisor-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital/125846

89) The TIDE Conference Moves The AV Conversation Forward
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/the-tide-conference-moves-the-av-conversation-forward/126637

88) InfoComm 2017 Special Report: 21 Products and Stories Worth the Hype
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/infocomm-2017-special-report-21-products-and-stories-worth-the-hype/126968

87) Compression Artifacts: Why Video Looks “Bad”
By John Urban
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/compression-artifacts-why-video-looks-bad/127599

86) How It's Done: Integrated Production Environments for Lecture Capture and Conferences
By Paul Stewart
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/how-its-done-integrated-production-environments-for-lecture-capture-and-conferences/127279

85) Trend Report: Big Changes in Small Conference Room AV
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/trend-report-big-changes-in-small-conference-room-av/126580

84) Roadmap to Managing Small Collaboration Rooms
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/roadmap-to-managing-small-collaboration-rooms/126184

83) You’re Surrounded! The Latest Advancements in Immersive Displays
By Carolyn Heinze
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/youre-surrounded-the-latest-advancements-in-immersive-displays/127612

82) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: Network Address Translation
By Phil Hippensteel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/byte-sized-lesson-in-av/ip-network-address-translation/127611

81) The consumerization of the commercial AV marketplace is not a bad thing.
By Robert Fini
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/embracing-ease-of-use-improvements-for-workplace-tech/127234

80) Aggregating Content Feeds More Strategically
By Justin O’Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/aggregating-content-feeds-more-strategically/127624

79) Augmented Reality Is Gaining Traction in the Enterprise Market
By Clint Wheelock
http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs/3029/view

78) Meet Your Manager: Inna Larson, Head of End User Compute Engineering, Health Care Service Corporation
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-inna-larsen-head-of-end-user-computer-engineering-blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-illinois/127687

77) The AV Buyer’s Guide to Wireless Collaboration Solutions
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/buyers-guide-to-wireless-collaboration-solutions/127166

76) 2017 AV/IT COLLEGE STANDINGS: Today’s challenges and tomorrow’s solutions, here and now.
By David Keene
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/the-2017-av/it-college-standings-todays-challenges-and-tomorrows-solutions-here-and-now/127724

70) Cloverleaf Family Bowl Blends Timeless Fun with Next-Gen AV
By James Careless
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/cloverleaf-family-bowl-blends-timeless-fun-with-next-gen-av/127654

69) Wireless Collaboration and Projection: Key Considerations
By Brian Nadel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/wireless-collaboration-and-projection-key-considerations/126503

68) Technology Manager’s Guide to Networked Digital Signage
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/technology-managers-guide-to-networked-digital-signage/127436

67) Reimagining ProAV With Artificial Intelligence
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/reimagining-proav-with-artificial-intelligence/127703

66) 10 Ways to Improve the Audio Experience in Collaboration Spaces
By Kirsten Nelson
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/10-ways-to-improve-the-audio-experience-in-collaboration-spaces/126475

65) Meet Your Manager: Ling Ling Sun, CTO, Nebraska Educational Telecommunications
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-ling-ling-sun-cto-nebraska-educational-telecommunications/127579

64) Biamp AVB-Based TesiraLUX Video Streaming Solution Now Shipping
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/breaking-product-news-biamps-avb-based-tesiralux-video-streaming-solution-now-shipping/127303

63) Crystal Ball: The Future of Professional AV
By Alan C. Brawn
http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs-author/alan-c-brawn-cts-isf-c-dsce-dsde-dsne-dcme

62) AV/IT Weekly Update: Live, From New York
By Alesia Hendley
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-live-from-the-avitsummit-nyc/127573

61) The Internet of Things, cameras, sensors, beacons & connectivity, are transforming digital signage
By Brice McPheeters
http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs/3031/view

60) Crystal Ball: The Future of Professional AV
By Alan C. Brawn
http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs-author/alan-c-brawn-cts-isf-c-dsce-dsde-dsne-dcme

59) AV Technology brand now has global reach
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/newbays-av-technology-brand-now-has-global-reach/127250

58) A World of Possibility: The HDBaseT World Congress Convenes in Spain
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/a-world-of-possibility-the-hdbaset-world-congress-convenes-in-spain/127387

57) Network and CODEC Specifics for In-Room and Multi-Room AV-Over-IP: Part 1
By Justin O’Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/network-and-codec-specifics-for-in-room-and-multi-room-av-over-ip/126569

56) The Technology Manager's Roadmap to Cloud Control
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/technology-managers-roadmap-to-cloud-control/125954

55) OLED Lights the Way Forward: LG Display's Q3 Report
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/lg-displays-q3-report-oled-is-the-bright-spot/127455

54) Meet Your Manager: Rockford Todd, Manager of TV Engineering, ITLE, Oklahoma State University
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-rockford-todd-manager-of-tv-engineering-itle-oklahoma-state-university/125887

53) Flat Panels and Projectors—A Tale of Two Campuses
By Brian Nadel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/flat-panels-and-projectors--a-tale-of-two-campuses/127706

52) Latency, Myths and Realities: Part 1
By Justin O’Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/latency-the-myths-and-realities-part-1/126178

51) Latency, Myths and Realities: Part 2
By Justin O’Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/latency-the-myths--realities-part-2/126262

50) Promising Expiences: AVIXA’s New Strategy for Industry Outreach
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/promising-experiences-the-strategy-behind-avixas-industry-awareness-campaign/127582

49) The Technology Manager's Guide to HD & UHD Extenders
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/the-technology-managers-guide-to-hd-and-uhd-extenders/127689

48) Projector Power: Bright, Brighter, Brightest
By Brian Nadel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/projector-power-bright-brighter-brightest/127361

47) Patent Infringement Lawsuit: New Details Emerge
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/patent-infringement-lawsuit-new-details-emerge/126301

46) Meet Your Manager: Q&A With Mark Dickson, Royal British Columbia Museum
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-qa-with-mark-dickson-royal-british-columbia-museum/126225

45) New Projectors and Pedagogies: Getting Beyond the PowerPoint Presentation
By Brian Nadel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/new-projectors-and-pedagogies-getting-beyond-the-powerpoint-presentation/126596

44) We Hold These Truths: Using AV and emerging technologies to help tell the story at Washington D.C.’s Newseum.
By James Careless
http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339

43) The Agile Control Room & UX
By Justin O’Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/the-agile-control-room-whats-ux-got-to-do-with-it/126972

42) End-to-End Streaming Media Showcase
By Cindy Davis
https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/z117aawy1jfj75e/

41) QSC Diversifies Control Offerings, Enhances IT Scalability
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/qsc-diversifies-control-offerings-enhances-it-scalability/126953

40) This is How You Future-Proof: Atlona's New School of Scalable AV
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/this-is-how-you-future-proof-atlonas-new-school-of-scalable-av/127341

39) Infrastructure and Software Considerations for More Effective Visualization
By Justin O'Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/infrastructure-and-software-considerations-for-more-effective-visualization/127214

38) Meet Your Manager: John Drummond, Academic Technology Manager, William & Mary
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-john-drummond-academic-technology-manager-william--mary/127002

37) How VR Will Influence ProAV
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/video-how-vr-will-influence-proav/127304

36) Executive Briefing: Boardrooms that Take Care of Biz
By Carolyn Heinze
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/executive-briefing/127180

35) Laser Projectors: Beyond the TCO Factor
By Brian Nadel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/laser-projectors-beyond-the-tco-factor/127626

34) Meet Your Manager: Q&A With Karen Jones Ethier, Roger Williams University
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-qa-with-karen-jones-ethier-roger-williams-university/125645

33) AV-as-a-Service and Managed Services for Control Rooms
By Justin O'Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/av-as-a-service-and-managed-services-for-control-rooms/127351

32) Stranger Things: An AV Tribute
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/stranger-things/124893

31) Will AV over IP Become IP over AV?
By Phil Hippensteel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/will-av-over-ip-become-ip-over-av/126817

30) Remote Monitoring of Projectors on Campus: How Data Can Help Improve Efficiency
By Brian Nadel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/remote-monitoring-of-projectors-on-campus-how-data-can-help-improve-efficiency/126683

29) Integrating Agility
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/integrating-agility/127530

28) The Technology Manager's Guide to InfoComm 2017
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/tech-managers-guide-to-infocomm-2017/126581

27) Flexible Layouts for Custom Command & Control Rooms
By Justin O'Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/flexible-layouts-for-custom-command--control-rooms/127548

26) New Nodes and Modes: AR, IoT, and AI are Changing Digital Signage Interactions
By Carolyn Heinze
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/new-nodes-and-modes-ar-iot-and-ai-are-changing-digital-signage-interactions/127515

25) Are You Captioning Videos?
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/are-you-captioning-videos/127514

24) New Projectors and Pedagogies: Getting Beyond the PowerPointPresentation
By Brian Nadel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/new-projectors-and-pedagogies-getting-beyond-the-powerpoint-presentation/126596

23) Net Heroes: New Campus AV Tools for Net-Natives
By Carolyn Heinze
http://www.avnetwork.com/article-author/carolyn-heinze

22) Got Low Bandwidth? You Can Still Stream
By Carolyn Heinze
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/got-low-bandwidth-you-can-still-stream/127490

21) Meet Your Manager: Alexis Seeley, Barnard College
By Margot Douaihy
htttp://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-alexis-seeley-barnard-college/126847

20) Lifecycle Planning for Agile Control Rooms
By Justin O’Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/lifecycle-planning-for-agile-control-rooms/127447

19) AV Budgeting: Reality Check
By Steve Greenblatt
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/av-budgeting-reality-check/126922

18) Visual Reality X: Streaming is Expected
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/visual-reality-x-streaming-is-expected/127432

17) A Hard Turn Toward Software-Based AV
By Carolyn Heinze
http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339

16) Smarter Designs for Mission-Critical Control Rooms in the BYOD Era
By Justin O’Connor
http://www.avnetwork.com/article-author/justin-oconnor

15) AVIXA: What’s IT Got to Do With AV?
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/avixa-whats-it-got-to-do-with-av/127267

14) Emerging Technologies—An Evolution
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/emerging-technologiesan-evolution/126746

13) Can Blockchain Solve IoT’s Problems for ProAV?
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/could-blockchain-solve-iots-problems-for-proav/127248

12) One-Button Myth? The IoT isn’t magic. But it requires a specialist.
By Steve Greenblatt
http://www.mazdigital.com/webreader/53339

11) Roadmap to 4K in Higher Education
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/roadmap-to-4k-in-higher-education/126579

10) Byte-Sized Lesson In IP/AV: Security of AV Devices On The Network
By Phil Hippensteel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/byte-sized-lesson-in-ip/av-security-of-av-devices-on-the-network/125024

9) Enterprise Video: On-Prem, Hybrid, or Cloud? À la Carte or Turnkey?
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/enterprise-video-on-prem-hybrid-or-cloud--la-carte-or-turnkey/126824

8) DIY Survival Guide for AV Field Technicians
By Brett Cohen
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/diy-survival-guide-for-av-field-technicians/127109

7) Byte-Sized Lesson in AV/IP: QoS
By Phil Hippensteel
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/byte-sized-lesson-in-av/ip-qos/127040

6) The Technology Manager's Roadmap to Presentation Switchers
By Cindy Davis
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/tech-managers-roadmap-to-presentation-switchers/125672

5) Meet Your Manager: Ernie Bailey, Manager of Classroom Technologies, University of Arkansas
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/meet-your-manager-ernie-bailey-manager-of-classroom-technologies-university-of-arkansas/126378

4) Four Ways Black Mirror Gets AV Right
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/blogs/3049/view

3) Seeing, Hearing, Remembering: The National September 11th Memorial & Museum Uses AV to Help Commemorate and Educate
By Matt Pruznick
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/seeing-hearing-remembering/127153

2) Tech Managers Taking Over? 41% of InfoComm 2017 attendees identified as end users.
By Margot Douaihy
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/tech-managers-taking-over/126754