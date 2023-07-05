Jupiter Reimagines Return-to-Work Environment with Refined Display Solutions

Sponsored Content from Jupiter

Originally rooted in the manufacture of video processors, Jupiter has successfully expanded its global presence to now include a full range of 21:9 LED and LCD ultra-wide displays. It’s a progression of innovation that Jupiter vice president of global sales and marketing, Justin Shong, fondly relates in an exclusive interview with Systems Contractor News at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando.

“Over our 40-plus years in the advanced imaging business we’ve continued to pioneer technology and push boundaries,” he said. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMGZrtU2q0o

One of Jupiter’s most recent forays has been in the world of cinematic 21:9 displays, regarded by many as the next generation of imaging for enterprise. “The ergonomics alone make it ideal, enabling multiple video windows to be spread across the display at eye level. "Hollywood has been presenting content on 21:9 screens for 60 years, but now we’re driving it to market as a solution for collaboration and conferencing,” Shong explained.

For these multi-functional applications, Jupiter goes a step further by partnering with third-party OEMs to offer AV integrators a single SKU when commissioning projects. “This makes mass deployment within a single facility fast and easy,” Shong said.

Several enterprise-focused displays were demonstrated at Jupiter’s InfoComm exhibit, including its third-generation Pana X Pro-series LCD and Zavus Xtreme Pixel Flip chip COB MicroLED. “Both have been designed and refined to support the return-to-work and reimagined work space,” Shong said.

It’s an important market on which to focus, as corporations are increasingly adopting policies requiring employees to work in office, at least part time. Now, in 2023, more time spent in the office feels a lot different now than it did a few years ago.

After working from home exclusively for a long time, employees are less than thrilled to return to the “corporate grind.” Consequently, Jupiter has "designed our newest displays to help companies entice their workers to come back, to give them new technology to enjoy, and make their experiences more enjoyable and productive,” Shong explained.

For more information about Jupiter’s evolution, its products, and how it’s helping businesses modernize and invigorate their work spaces one display at a time, please visit www.jupiter.com.