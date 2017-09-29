AV Technology magazine's Margot Douaihy recently sat down for coffee with virtual reality pioneer Dr. Puya Abolfathi, CEO of Visospace. From VR and AR spaces on the college campus to immersive VR videoconferencing, Dr. Abolfathi believes that proAV and emerging technologies will intersect, underscored by the need to support more shared experiences. Watch this video to learn more.
[VIDEO] How VR Will Influence ProAV
