PPDS Embraces Partnerships and Sustainability, Eases Deployment of Displays for Systems Integrators

Differentiation was one of the big buzz words at InfoComm 2023. Philips successfully stood out from its digital display competition by focusing on key channel partnerships with third-party OEM and software developers as well as sustainability. These initiatives, outlined at InfoComm 2023 by Nick Begleries, PPDS commercial vice president for North America, are part of PPDS’ ambitious plan to accelerate growth and expansion in North America.

“We offer the advantages of being a display manufacturer with a recognizable name of a big brand, but like a smaller company are nimble and easy to work with,” Begleries explained. Marking the anniversary of PPDS becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of TPV, PPDS brought to InfoComm several stand-out products, all designed with one overarching goal in mind: enabling commercial integrators to elevate their efficiency and success.

Ongoing partnership building with software developers, manufacturers of mounting equipment, and other OEMs are paving the way for simpler, easier deployments of large-format displays. “We want to deliver a full solution, not just the display,” Begleries said.

The company’s new Wave cloud-based remote display management platform is a prime example. Begleries explained that as an open API solution, Wave enables seamless integration of third-party software so integrators can easily populate a wide variety of custom content across an entire fleet of displays. Plus, integrators can use Wave to remotely diagnose and troubleshoot multiple displays from one convenient interface.

To demonstrate PPDS’ diversification initiative, Begleries introduced the PPDS eco-friendly powerless display, Philips Tableaux. “Philips Tableaux gives systems integrators a completely new type of digital signage and markets to explore," he said. "It utilizes e-Paper technology on a 25-inch display.”

Begleries envisions applications including colored menu boards and paper-free point-of-sale posters. The fact that Tableaux operates unplugged and without batteries makes it all the more appealing to integrators looking to differentiate or expand their businesses into new vertical markets.

During an exclusive interview with SCN, Begleries explores exciting new initiatives and product development driving the company’s growing influence in North America. A powerless, sustainable e-Paper display and a remote management system for displays lead off the PPDS’ business strategy.

For more information about PPDS and how it’s helping systems integrators grow and differentiate their businesses, please visit PPDS.com.