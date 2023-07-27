PPDS Prioritizes Sustainability in Pro AV Solutions

Sponsored Content from PPDS

For PPDS, sustainability is a global priority, not just a checked box. We are an active part of TPV Cares, a foundation established in 2022. TPV Cares is a global initiative between TPV’s business divisions that serves as the dedicated hub for the company’s social and environmental impact initiatives.

These efforts aren’t just at the national level, either. During a recent webinar, TPV Cares pledged to donate $2,000 to nonprofit organizations. Half of the money went to sAVe (Sustainability in AV), which is working to help the AV industry achieve the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015. But the other half went to Trash Turtles, a youth-focused cleanup organization in Florida that was founded in 2020 by then 10-year-old, Caymus Maxson.

Beyond donations, packaging and shipping are excellent places to embrace conservation principles at the corporate level. For example, PPDS has switched to a single color, soy-based ink for its packaging, and has transitioned to 100% recycled brown boxes. There are also significant changes in how much packaging is being used. PPDS has already reduced its use of plastic packaging by more than 98%, with the ultimate goal of eliminating it entirely. We’re even refining our palletization process and have already achieved a 107-ton wood palette reduction.

As far as products, PPDS is thinking outside the box but with an eye on sustainability with our new Tableaux. It’s an award-winning, 25-inch display that takes digital signage in a new direction. Introduced at ISE 2023, Tableaux is an ePaper signage display. It can display content 24/7 without using electricity. In fact, it only needs power when content is being updated. The full-color panel offers QHD+ (3200x1800) resolution and a variety of connectivity options, so you can manage content locally or via the cloud.

Why use paper when you can catch the eye of consumers with digital signage? PPDS has already seen strong interest in Tableaux from the hospitality industry. From lobbies to elevators to hostess stands, expect to see the PPDS ePaper solution showcasing store hours, menus, and promotions in hotels and restaurants. It will also be a popular choice for other vertical markets, such as hospitals, government, and house of worship, among others. PPDS is already planning on expanding the product line before the end of the year.

Sustainability is not just important to PPDS. It’s also impacting the buying decisions of end users. Recent PPDS surveys showed that sustainability was a top priority for the majority of our customers. For some U.S. companies, documented sustainability efforts are a requirement in the bid process. Adopting sustainable practices is not only good for the planet, it’s good for business.

About PPDS

At PPDS, we help you to bring the digital to life. We’re part of the largest display manufacturer in the world, TPV Technology. And we proudly hold the exclusive global rights to bring Philips branded digital signage, LED displays, professional TVs and monitors to life. What’s more, we have the innovation to bring that together with complementary hardware and software to build global solutions that work for you. Philips Tableaux opens a new era of display technology, delivering power-free digital signage to businesses everywhere. Using zero power to show static images in a stunning 60,000 colors indefinitely. And needing only super low power to swap to a new image.