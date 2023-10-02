Oct. 5th - AVI-SPL Roundtable: Empower Meeting Equity or Ignore it at Your Peril!

REGISTER NOW TO ATTEND!

This AVNetwork Roundtable is specifically designed for decision-makers within corporate enterprises.

A recent survey of more than 4,000 American office workers by Poly revealed that fewer than three in ten employers had either created new collaboration spaces with video conferencing equipment or refitted existing meeting room spaces for hybrid work. Lack of such video facilities is one reason employees cite as a drag on the rate of Return to Office. Meeting inequality between office-based and remote participants is another.



Employers can’t afford to remain uncommitted to creating a positive user experience for employees in the office environment.



Talent management company E.L. Goldberg & Associates estimates the total cost of hiring a new employee can be three to four times the salary of the position. On the flip side, if you can’t retain an employee, the math is easy. A $50,000 employee could cost up to $200,000 to replace. It doesn’t take a degree in economics to know it would cost less and prove to be a greater ROI to invest in the workplace to create a human-centric environment to retain top talent.



According to a recent study by Workhuman and Gallup, “Only 1 in 4 employees strongly agree they feel connected to their culture and only 1 in 3 strongly agree that they belong at their organization.”

THIS THURSDAY, Register now!



This roundtable discussion tackles today’s workplace pain points from the perspective of the employer and employee.

+ Defining meeting equity and why it matters.

+ Ensuring remote participants have the same positive experience as those in the office.

+ How delivering a positive user experience helps attract and retain top talent.

+ The consequence of putting off meeting equality needs and a positive experience.

+ How to gain feedback from your employees to design a human-centric workplace.

+ Tools and technologies that enable meeting equity.

+ Steps to take to upgrade workspaces.

Register now!