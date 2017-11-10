AV/IT Weekly Update: Live from the #AVITsummit NYC

- NewBay's AV/IT Weekly Update team puts the latest industry news in context for IT and AV professionals. In this episode [11.10.17], Berry Center AV operator Alesia Hendley reports live from the AV/IT Leadership Summit in NYC. Highlights include Utelogy, Harman, Audinate, and Biamp.
