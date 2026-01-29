Custom Channels Turns In-Store Audio into Real-Time Sales Engine

Custom Channels introduced an expansion of its capabilities with the launch of its Unified In-Store Engagement platform, a new service that transforms how brands communicate with their customers by connecting audio promotions across digital signage and loyalty applications to drive buying decisions at the exact moment of purchase.

“Brands have invested heavily in digital signage, loyalty programs, and point-of-sale platforms, but in-store communication and marketing campaigns are still fragmented. The systems fail to reinforce one another at the point of purchase,” Custom Channels CEO Joe Comer said. “Music and audio messages play independently of screens. Promotions are often siloed from loyalty initiatives. And the moment when a customer decides what to buy is frequently underserved by coordinated messaging.”

Custom Channels’ Unified In-Store Engagement service addresses this gap by enabling brands to deliver synchronized, multi-sensory communication and promotions across in-store audio, digital signage, and loyalty applications. The result is a connected customer experience that reinforces brand messaging, guides purchasing behavior, and delivers measurable business impact.

Audio messaging is often an overlooked aspect of the in-store experience, with brands missing out on the opportunity to turn their speakers into sales channels. According to Digital Signage Today, 48% of customers say in-store audio messaging encourages them to consider purchasing products while shopping.

According to Comer, research shows that when brands take promotions a step further by orchestrating the in-store audio with visual messaging, meaningful performance gains are achieved. In-store audio promotions have been shown to increase sales by more than 20%, while synchronized audio and visual displays significantly improve conversion and brand recall. Increased dwell time is directly correlated to higher sales, underscoring the opportunity for brands to influence outcomes through intentional, well-timed messaging.

With the Unified In-Store Engagement tool, businesses can create and schedule promotions across regions and locations, synchronize overhead audio messages with on-screen content, and connect campaigns to loyalty programs and real transaction data. The platform enables brands to measure outcomes such as ticket size, promotion lift, timing effectiveness, and repeat visits, turning in-store communication into a measurable marketing channel.

Use cases range from synchronized audio and screen promotions for limited time offers, to loyalty signup reminders and recognition moments triggered at checkout, to experiential rewards such as song requests or shoutouts for frequent customers. Each interaction is designed to strengthen brand identity while encouraging specific customer actions, without increasing message fatigue.

“In-store music has always shaped how customers feel,” said Comer. “With the Unified In-Store Engagement platform, we’re connecting that emotional power to action. This gives brands a coordinated, measurable way to communicate with customers across every in-store channel, precisely when it matters most.”