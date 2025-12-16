Have You Seen the Enhancements to TeamConnect Bar Solutions? Now You Can

Sennheiser has released a firmware update that enhances the feature set of its TeamConnect (TC) Bar Solutions. Aimed to improve user experience, firmware update 1.3.8 includes camera enhancements, additional Dante audio outputs, increased network reliability, and improved security and energy efficiency.

[Sennheiser at 80]

Sennheiser’s TC Bar Solutions are flexible all-in-one devices for small to mid-sized meeting rooms and collaboration spaces. The TC Bar S features four microphones and two speakers, while the TC Bar M features six microphones and four speakers. ​Both are certified for Microsoft Teams and include benefits like Trusted Sennheiser Audio Quality, easy setup, brand-agnostic integration, easy management and control, high video quality, security and sustainability.

With the latest firmware update, the TC Bar’s 4K AI-enhanced camera’s frame movement has been reduced, delivering a more natural, engaging, and lifelike video experience when using features like person tiling and auto-framing. In response to customer feedback, the new default camera mode will allow users to experience more consistent camera behavior during meetings, while making temporary in-call adjustments via remote possible.

TC Bars come standard with full-range stereo speakers for high-quality audio performance. ​For users requiring a setup with additional audio outputs, the update enables connection of standalone speakers via Dante. Further, the external speakers can also be used to stream audio continuously to Sennheiser’s bi-directional communication solution, MobileConnect.

The firmware update will improve user experience in several other ways. To ensure meetings start without delays, the TC Bars’ standby wake-up times have been significantly reduced by optimizing the default energy mode and adding an optional “Always On” setting. ​The TC Bars are compliant with all current security and regulatory standards. For complex environments, especially in split mode setups, network reliability has been improved through enhanced routing, ensuring an even more smooth and professional experience.