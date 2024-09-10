Sony Upgrades SRG-A40/SRG-A12 PTZ Cameras Firmware

Sony Electronics today announced the release of Firmware Upgrade V2.0 for its SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, setting a new standard in automated camera technology for corporate, higher education, and house of worship environments.

This latest firmware upgrade is free of charge and significantly enhances the capabilities of the SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 models, leveraging cutting-edge AI analytics to deliver superior PTZ Auto Framing technology. With Firmware V2.0, users can expect remarkable improvements in accuracy, focus control, and operational efficiency.

Key features of the upgrade include:

Advanced Multi-Person Framing: The upgraded firmware introduces enhanced multi-person framing capabilities, enabling the PTZ cameras to automatically and naturally frame up to eight individuals within a single shot. This dynamic feature adapts seamlessly to varying group sizes and compositions, ensuring a balanced and engaging visual presentation. The SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 cameras now intelligently select and adjust framing around primary subjects while including surrounding individuals, preserving a natural and dynamic composition.

Enhanced Face Registration and Tracking: The new firmware also boasts improved face registration technology, capable of identifying and tracking up to 40 indexed faces. This feature ensures precise tracking of the intended subject, even if the camera briefly focuses on another individual. By automatically maintaining focus on the designated person, whether in isolation or within a group, the SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 cameras enhance user experience with reduced errors and superior tracking performance.

This firmware upgrade underscores Sony’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of professional AV environments. The SRG-A40/A12 PTZ cameras with Firmware V2.0 are set to redefine the standards of automated camera operation, providing users with unparalleled control and flexibility.