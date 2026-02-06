Super Bowl LX to Turns to Sony for 175-Plus Cameras and Hawk-Eye Tracking and Video

Sony's technology ecosystem will play an expanded role in Super Bowl LX. The upcoming Super Bowl will be the first that is played utilizing Sony’s NFL Coach’s Headsets, which debuted at the start of the 2025 season. Inspired by Sony's 1000X headphone series and designed to optimize sound quality and maximize durability, comfort and clarity, the headsets have supported coaches and staff across all 32 teams with consistent reliability in high-noise, high-pressure environments in all types of weather conditions. At Super Bowl LX, they will carry the strategic communication that guides the game’s most critical moments.

As is typical each year, Sony’s imaging technology will play a major role in capturing and sharing all the action from Super Bowl LX across both video and still photography. More than 175 Sony cameras will be on and around the field on game day including a number of HDC cameras for broadcast and high-frame rate capture plus many Alpha camera bodies such as the acclaimed Alpha 1 II and Alpha 9 III models, and E-mount lenses including G Master.

Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology, the NFL Virtual Measurement system, will also be used for the first time in a Super Bowl. The system provides a consistent and efficient Line to Gain measurement result once the ball is spotted on the field. Sony’s Hawk-Eye video and replay technology will also be used to support officiating and video reviews on all eligible plays.

“Technology plays a central role in how the NFL continues to evolve the game,” said Aaron Amendolia, Deputy CIO of the NFL. “Sony’s integrated systems, whether officiating data or sideline communication, help us deliver a faster, clearer, and more consistent experience on our biggest stage.”

(Image credit: Sony)

“Our partnership with the NFL is built on a shared commitment to innovation,” said Theresa Alesso, president, imaging products and solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “This year’s Super Bowl reflects how Sony technologies work together through data, communication, and imaging to support every moment of the game, from the field to the broadcast to the fan experience.”

(Image credit: Sony)

In addition to Virtual Measurement and officiating replay and video support mentioned above, this year’s Super Bowl will feature the first fully integrated optical player and ball tracking environment powered by Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations. Sony’s Hawk-Eye SkeleTRACK system tracks 29-points on each player and 3D ball tracking. The SkeleTRACK system, in combination with Zebra Technologies’ RFID wearables, together provides a player tracking system that enhances the league’s ability to analyze on-field movement and ball position with greater clarity and consistency.