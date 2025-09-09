Marshall Electronics Launches Its First-ever Dual PTZ and POV 4K Tracking Camera

Marshall Electronics introduced its first dual-sensor/dual-lens, PTZ/POV camera, the CV625, which is available in both black and white. This latest addition to the CV600 line of cameras brings both a PTZ and a POV wide angle into a single 4K tracking camera. The combination can produce simultaneous close-up and wide views, picture-in-picture outputs plus enhanced AI tracking.

The CV625 has 25X zoom, video output up to UHD60 and 4K auto tracking. Featuring a high-performance 8-Megapixel 1/1.8-inch sensor, the CV625 can capture and deliver clear images up to 3840x2160 resolution at 60 frames per second (fps). The ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI technology is enhanced by the dual image capture, which makes the camera aware of the number of people in a shot even when the PTZ is zoomed in on a closeup. The panoramic POV image can be output as picture-in-picture or separately.

When used as a manually controlled PTZ camera, the wide image can be very helpful for an operator to understand what is happening in the room. The CV625 offers a wide range of program outputs including 4K HDMI/RTSP streaming, Full HD 3G-SDI, Ethernet and USB 3.0, making it a versatile solution for many applications from AV to broadcast.

The camera’s AI auto tracking follow-and-frame function is designed to be proactive and predictive. This cutting-edge technology allows it to follow and frame presenters with natural and smooth maneuvers. Combining the ability to pan, tilt and zoom, the system uses AI to recognize faces and learn the movement dynamics of the subject, thereby anticipating motion and ensuring accurate following and framing with smooth transitions. The AI tracking prevents the camera from “jumping” to another person who may enter the frame. The AI processing also enhances auto focus, avoiding focus “breathing.”

“We are excited to expand on our CV600 series, as the brand-new CV625 and the recently released CV612 both feature AI track and follow capabilities,” said Robert Ramos, West Coast regional sales manager, Marshall Electronics. “Giving our customers the ability to use the 4K auto-tracking feature along with the panoramic camera to capture the perfect presentation is ideal for a wide variety of applications, including broadcast, higher education, courtrooms and anywhere else high-quality PTZ cameras are used."