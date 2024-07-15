Nearly 100 Sony Cameras to Power 2024 Paris Olympics

Sony is heading to Paris. NBC Sports has selected Sony Electronics to provide broadcast technology solutions and on-site support for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and August 28-September 8, respectively.

﻿NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

[What Do John McEnroe, Sony, Wimbledon, and Augmented Reality Have in Common?]

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBC Sports will utilize Sony Electronics to deliver imaging, monitoring, and technical support for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Nearly 100 cameras will be deployed in Paris, helping NBC Sports route the excitement back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States, including popular studio, full-frame, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ), point-of-view (POV), and cinematic offerings, lenses and accessories, and more than 400 4K HDR monitors for live grading, studio and location monitoring, and field use.

“For the Paris Olympics, NBC Sports has been planning extensive behind-the-scenes and intimate storytelling through technology,” said Darryl Jefferson, SVP, engineering and technology, NBC Sports and Olympics. “This includes specific use of cinematic style cameras and robotic and PTZ cameras in new applications throughout our production. Further, NBC’s wholesale pivot to a mezzanine HDR at every Olympic venue has been largely built on the continued partnership with Sony on high-quality monitoring, color grading tools, and the adoption of the ‘NBCU LUT’ as a standard feature in Sony’s broadcast products.”

[NAB 2024: 5 Booths That Caught Our Eye on the Show Floor]

Sony Electronics has worked with NBC Sports for more than 20 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Sony Electronics’ solutions continue to power the most memorable moments in sports, so we’re honored to expand our longstanding technology partnership with NBC Sports to further elevate NBCU’s presentation of one of the most viewed, influential, and entertaining global events through the use of cutting-edge technologies and workflows that enhance broadcast operations and amplify fan engagement,” said Neal Manowitz, president and COO, Sony Electronics.