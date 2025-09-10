Telycam Expands NDI HX Support...to All

Big NDI news in the PTZ realm. All of Telycam's professional PTZ cameras, including the Explore, Vision+, and Drive+ series, now come with built-in NDI HX support. This expansion enhances performance and addresses the growing demand for seamless interoperability between devices and software over standard IP networks.

[EXCLUSIVE: How NDI Is Driving AVoIP Workflows]

"We're proud to deepen our strategic relationship with NDI," said Aaron Xia, CEO of Telycam. "This upgrade enhances our products' competitiveness and provides customers with more flexible and powerful tools for their production needs. We have been at the forefront of NDI adoption for a long time, and we believe that expanding this across all of our models will give Telycam an even stronger edge in the global PTZ camera market."

With this expanded NDI support, users can transmit high-quality, low-latency video over IP for live production, streaming, and recording, simplifying workflows and reducing setup complexity. NDI delivers easy-to-deploy, low-latency, high-performance connectivity, making integration into any device or workflow straightforward.

"It's exciting to see Telycam integrate NDI across its full PTZ camera lineup, raising the bar to meet the evolving needs of creators and system integrators," said Miguel Coutinho, head of NDI. "Working alongside the Telycam team supports our goal of setting new benchmarks for video-over-IP connectivity and delivering innovative, reliable solutions that empower the global AV and broadcast communities."