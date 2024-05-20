Check Out These New PTZs from NAB Show at InfoComm 2024

There was a whole lot of new panning, tilting, and zooming going on at 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas in April, and it's likely to continue at InfoComm in June (right back at the Las Vegas Convention Center). Several manufacturers announced new PTZ camera models that promise better workflows, more responsive operation, and AI-assisted tracking.

NDI is not a standard feature found in all PTZ cameras, but it's getting pretty close. In fact, a few days after NAB, Bolin Technology announced a new partnership with NDI. The PTZ manufacturer has incorporated NDI in 10 models across its PTZ camera line, as well as its KBD-1020N PTZ controller and EG40N decoder. Meanwhile, PTZOptics announced its Move SE camera was upgraded to be NDI|HX native. The company is providing a free upgrade to existing customers via a firmware update—and is offering a refund to customers who had previously purchased an NDI license.

BirdDog CEO Dan Miall showcased the new X1 Ultra PTZ camera at NAB 2024. (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

Datavideo PTC-305T (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

JVC's Edgar Shane and Craig Yanagi show off the new KY-PZ540 PTZ camera with 40x optical zoom. (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

Marshall CV612 (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

.

Panasonic's new AW-UE30 PTZ camera offers mounting versatility as well as 4K imagery. (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

At the BirdDog booth, it was all about the fit and finish of its new X1 (Full HD) and X1 Ultra (UHD) PTZs. Talk about great features. The tally light borders the entire lens housing, so there's never a question which camera is live. Then there's NDI|HX2 and NDI|HX3 support as well as an integrated NDI|HX decoder for confidence monitoring or prompter. Toss in AI-based tracking and Ethernet with PoE and Wi-Fi connectivity options, too. But the big reveal was an e-Ink label on the camera body, which provides an easy way to identify cameras and more without gaffer's tape.

Two new PTZs at the Datavideo booth, the PTC-285 and PTC-305, both deliver 4K60 images and include auto-tracking technology that's designed to avoid jerky camera moves. Plus, both cameras are compatible with ONVIF Profile S, a protocol that transmits audio and video, as well as PTZ camera control signals, into video production systems produced by several manufacturers, thus promoting interoperability between brands. The PTC-305 offers 20x optical zoom, while the PTC-285 offers 12x optical zoom. Both cameras are also available with HDBaseT support (PTC-305T and PTC-285T). In related news, Datavideo's recent upgrade of its SHOWCAST 100 4K Production Studio adds AI technology to customize and control auto-tracking cameras.

JVC Professional Video was definitely playing the long game at NAB—its KY-PZ540 PTZ features 40x optical zoom in 1080p/60 using the company's Variable Scan Mapping technology. With a 1 1/8-inch CMOS image sensor, it also delivers 4K60 imagery with 20x optical zoom. Designed for event and sports facilities, as well as megachurches and other large venues, it includes extensive I/O options (including USB UVC for videoconferencing) and features built-in NDI|HX3. Plus, it supports SRT for REMI production, and offers simultaneous NDI, SRT, and RMPS output for high-quality streaming output to popular CDNs.

[How JVC PTZ Cameras and Camera Remote Controllers Provide Versatility]

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

One of the rare new models without NDI is the CV612 PTZ from Marshall Electronics. Available in black or white, the Full HD camera features a HD CMOS sensor, 12x optical zoom, and AI-powered auto tracking. Marshall is targeting the worship and education markets, as well as livestreaming, with the CV612, which offers simultaneous 3G-SDI, HDMI, and USB-C outputs, plus PoE+ and various control interfaces.

OBSBOT made a big splash with a small PTZ. The new Tail Air may fit in your suit jacket pocket, but it's packed with features. It delivers 4K30 or 1080p/60 imagery and 4x zoom. Integrated Gesture Control 2.0 allows the talent to control the shooting process, including zoom, the AI-based auto tracking, and start/stop recording with specific hand motions. You can even purchase a Smart Remote Controller, which resembles a micro-CCU and controls up to three Tail Air cameras via Bluetooth. OBSBOT's Kevin Liu said the unit is designed for low-cost streaming in schools and corporate environments. It offers livestream support for several platforms as well as NDI|HX3.

Specifically targeting education and corporate video markets, Panasonic's new AW-UE30 PTZ camera delivers 4K30 imagery and features a 20x optical zoom and a 74.1-degree field of view. Part of the Premium Series, it supports the SRT streaming protocol, among others, as well as NDI|HX2. A new direct drive motor system is designed for quiet, responsive operation. Panasonic's Jim Jensen, senior category owner, PTZs, said the new camera "fills a really nice niche for us."

Sony BRC-AM7 (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

Telycam's Jenny Liu unveiled the Explore SE PTZ (yes, it's available in other colors). (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

Sony unveiled its BRC-AM7, a compact PTZ equipped with an integrated lens and Exmor RS CMOS image sensor that supports 4K60 and 4K HDR imagery. The camera offers 20x optical zoom and includes Sony's AI-based PTZ Auto Framing technology for advanced tracking of on-screen talent. Its newly developed brushless motor offers quiet and (very) fast movement. Designed for live events, sports, and broadcasting, the BRC-AM7 supports PoE++ and is compatible with the FreeD protocol for AR and VR applications. It also sports extensive connectivity ports, including 12G-SDI and HDMI outputs, 3G-SDI monitor output, 3.5mm stereo input, and two XLR connectors.

[Sony Cameras Immerse Gamers and Fans at New Esports Demo Center]

Considering Telycam was one of a select group of NDI 6 beta testers, it comes as no surprise that its new Explore SE PTZ has NDI Bridge embedded for seamless integration with cloud production environments. The camera is also certified by Brainstorm for its InfinitySet AR/VR solutions and supports the FreeD protocol, too. Jenny Liu, co-founder and head of marketing and sales at Telycam, noted the new camera's AI-based tracking capabilities, but the camera also boasts 4K60 resolution, 30x optical zoom, PoE++, and extensive connectivity options including 12G-SDI with genlock.