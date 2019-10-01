San Francisco Giants Choose Veritone for AI-Powered Media Workflows

Veritone, creator of the artificial intelligence operating system, aiWARE, has announced that Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants have selected its AI solutions to bring its 60-year media archive to life and drive an advanced fan engagement strategy. Veritone aiWARE will enable rapid content search and accelerated asset sharing with media, global partners, internal stakeholders including web and social media teams, and fans during live games in the ballpark.

"Next season will be a milestone for the Giants, as we will celebrate our 20th year in Oracle Park,” said Paul Hodges, vice president of San Francisco Giants (SFG) Productions. “We want to commemorate this special anniversary by highlighting and connecting memorable moments from the past with the present. To make this happen, we had to find new ways to access our massive archives, turn thousands of hours of footage into searchable content, and accelerate our delivery workflows. Veritone provides us with an end-to-end solution that allows us to do exactly that—and without major systems revamp or resource requirements on our end."

As soon as content from live games, archives, interviews, press conferences, and any other media source has been ingested, Veritone aiWARE orchestrates multiple cognitive AI engines to automatically transcribe the audio, recognize faces, and run other selected cognition to create in-depth metadata in near-real time. With much more comprehensive metadata, large volumes of content can now be easily searched by keywords, describing specific athletes, locations, logos, play-by-play commentary, and more. As a result, the SFG Productions team can reveal relevant clips from decades of content within minutes to enrich live games, social media, and more with contextual, engaging historic moments.

The AI-powered application Veritone Digital Media Hub makes these clips available securely in the cloud, allowing for accelerated content delivery, utilization, and monetization. The branded portal is permission-based and provides centralized access to all assets from anywhere. Digital Media Hub features AI-enabled search functionality that allows users to find specific moments, preview and download mezzanine files, and share assets faster than ever. In addition to making videos and audio available to fans quickly and enriching the fan experience through highly curated, relevant content in the moment, the SFG Productions team saves significant time and frees up resources to focus on the creative execution of the fan engagement strategy.

"Veritone is empowering the San Francisco Giants with a comprehensive yet easy-to-use AI solution that will not only surface powerful moments that have been locked up in their static archives, but also help the team deliver those moments to fans in new and exciting ways," said Veritone president Ryan Steelberg. "We're honored to be working with the Giants to continue to advance fan engagement by maximizing the value and activation of their media assets through the use of AI by Veritone."