Microsoft’s Ilya Bukshteyn to Keynote InfoComm 2026

At InfoComm 2026, Ilya Bukshteyn, Corporate VP, Microsoft Teams Calling, Devices, and Premium Experiences, will deliver a keynote address Wednesday, June 17, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. InfoComm 2026 takes place June 13–19, with exhibits June 17–19.

[InfoComm 2026 Registration Is Open]

(Image credit: AVIXA)

At Microsoft, Bukshteyn oversees a portfolio that includes Teams Phone, Teams Rooms, Teams Events, and Teams Premium. These solutions are shaping how organizations communicate, collaborate, and connect across physical and digital spaces. At InfoComm 2026, he will present a vision for the future of AI-powered communication and collaboration and how intelligent systems are influencing the workplace experience.

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“InfoComm is where the industry comes together to see what’s next, and how integrated systems perform in real environments,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “As AI continues to reshape how we work and connect, we’re excited to welcome Ilya to InfoComm 2026 to share insights from the forefront of collaboration innovation.”

“AI is creating a new era of intelligent workplaces for organizations of all kinds. The next evolution of AI is here: agentic co-workers designed to help people multiply their impact. At InfoComm, I’m excited to share how AI-powered experiences in Microsoft Teams add new value to physical workspaces and elevate the way people connect and communicate every day,” said Bukshteyn.

InfoComm 2026 brings together the technologies and people reshaping how we work, play, learn, communicate, and experience the world. The show will feature a refreshed Work/Play show floor experience, with immersive activation hubs, expanded learning opportunities, and the latest innovations across conferencing and collaboration, enterprise IT, broadcast workflows, and live events, along with a growing focus on how AI is being applied across AV systems, collaboration, and production.