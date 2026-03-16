Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Kameesha Jones

Kameesha Jones, Audio Visual Project Manager for the Student Center at Florida International University at the Biscayne Bay Campus

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I have been part of the AV industry for approximately 12 years. I entered the field while completing my master’s degree and interning at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. During my internship, I frequently connected with the production crew, learning from their experiences and learning that I can make money doing Audio Visual for live events.

What is your role at your organization? I serve as the Audio Visual Project Manager for the Student Center at Florida International University, at the Biscayne Bay Campus. In this role, I act as the primary AV liaison for clients, ensuring their events are executed seamlessly and supported with the appropriate audiovisual solutions. While I provide oversight for select classroom support needs, my main focus is managing and coordinating AV operations for events within the Student Center. I also work closely with our IT department and campus AV engineers to help design and implement audiovisual systems for new and renovated spaces across the campus.

What do you most like about your role? What I appreciate most about my role is the opportunity to train and mentor my student employees. Many of them initially view audiovisual work as something outside of a traditional major, so it is rewarding to help them recognize the value and professionalism of the skills they are developing. I also take great pride in seeing events come together, especially those that are technically complex or involve challenging client expectations. Watching a client’s vision come to life and seeing their excitement when we successfully execute a demanding, technology‑heavy event is truly gratifying.

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Do you have advice for young women starting in our industry? My advice for young women entering the industry is to never diminish yourself to make others comfortable. Be bold, and remember that every room you walk into is a room where you belong. Lead with authenticity, because authenticity cannot be taught or replicated. The AV industry does not define who you are; instead, you shape and elevate the industry through your individuality and unique strengths.

What would you like to share to help people get to know your personal side? I grew up in an environment shaped by poverty and food insecurity, and for a long time, my dreams felt small because the only success stories I saw around me were rappers or athletes. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to attend college on a music scholarship and an academic scholarship, an opportunity many of my childhood friends never had, with some not even making it to adulthood or choosing very different paths in life. Because I lacked the resources and advantages many of my peers had, I had to work significantly harder to create opportunities for myself.

Now that I am older, mentorship has become incredibly important to me. I often think about how much further along I might have been, professionally and personally, if I had someone like me to guide and support me when I was younger. That is why I make it a priority to show up in spaces where I can represent where I come from, while also demonstrating that my environment did not determine my future. My journey is a reminder that your beginnings do not define your destination.

Check out more Women in AV/IT stories here.