Roadmap 2026: SDVoE Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Stephane Tremblay, President at SDVoE Alliance

In 2026, the SDVoE Alliance will emphasize two key messages: the introduction of FlexLinQ, a new reference design from Semtech, and continuing to advance uncompromised performance through the Power of 10. Together, these initiatives address both current infrastructure realities and long-term system expectations in professional audiovisual systems.

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FlexLinQ is a new reference design that enables SDVoE systems to operate across Ethernet speeds ranging from 10GbE to 1GbE. At startup, FlexLinQ performs automatic link-speed training, enabling each connection to negotiate the maximum sustainable bandwidth supported by the network and cabling. The supported speeds include 10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, and 1Gbps. If conditions, such as cable length or quality, prevent higher speeds, the system adapts automatically without user configuration.

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For manufacturers, FlexLinQ enables a single, SDVoE-based product platform to support multiple network speeds, which reduces design complexity, shortens development timelines, and simplifies product portfolios. For integrators, FlexLinQ reduces dependency on network readiness. Systems can be deployed on existing infrastructure with fewer constraints, eliminating manual bandwidth planning and reducing the need for forced upgrades to 10GbE switching. When operating below 10GbE, visually lossless compression is applied only as needed and managed dynamically to ensure reliable transport while maintaining SDVoE’s low latency and image quality expectations.

In parallel, the SDVoE Alliance will continue to emphasize The Power of 10. As 10Gbps Ethernet becomes more available and cost-effective, SDVoE delivers uncompressed video, zero-latency performance, and a standardized, interoperable platform. The SDVoE Alliance's roadmap strikes a balance between adaptability and performance, enabling SDVoE systems to scale seamlessly with both current and future network environments.