Riedel Communications Enhances Sports Officiating, Coaching, and Production

Riedel Communications has launched its RefSuite, a powerful new managed technology solution tailored to professional sports workflows. RefSuite combines hardware, software, cloud services, and 24/7 remote operations into one seamless ecosystem designed to transform refereeing, coaching, and broadcast operations across live sports environments.

[Brave New Vision]

Developed in close partnership with referees and industry stakeholders—and built on Riedel’s trusted engineering expertise—RefSuite brings together five tightly integrated modules: RefCam, RefBox, RefComms, CoachComms, and RefCloud. From head-mounted referee cameras and FIFA Quality-certified Video Assistant Referee (VAR) systems to Bolero S-based wireless comms and cloud-based media management, RefSuite enables unprecedented coordination, performance, and decision-making while delivering unseen/immersive broadcast perspectives.

“RefSuite is the culmination of years of field experience, product innovation, and direct collaboration with the world’s leading sports organizations,” said Lutz Rathmann, CEO managed technology, Riedel Communications. “With each module already proven in high-profile deployments worldwide, RefSuite represents a decisive move away from fragmented solutions—delivering a cohesive, future-ready platform that empowers officiating, coaching, and broadcast teams alike.”

RefSuite’s modular design ensures maximum scalability and flexibility; whether deployed at elite-level tournaments, national leagues, or training grounds, RefSuite adapts to each client’s requirements and scale. RefCam delivers stabilized, broadcast-grade referee POV video, while the RefBox VAR review system offers intuitive, synchronous control of all video sources for instant analysis, playback, and clip export. RefComms and CoachComms provide encrypted, low-latency referee and team communication, complemented by the RefCloud media cloud as a central hub for secure media storage, review, and collaboration.

The ecosystem can be extended with Riedel’s Easy5G Private 5G network solution, offering high-speed, secure data transmission for full-pitch RefCam video streaming or remote RefBox review workflows. Combined with (optional) centralized monitoring and support via Riedel’s Remote Operations Center (ROC), this Managed Technology offering delivers turnkey deployment and operational peace of mind. With RefSuite, sports organizations gain a consistent, high-performance foundation for every matchday scenario—delivered and maintained by one trusted partner.

“RefSuite represents our vision of seamless delivery—a unified technology and service model designed to meet the demanding needs of international federations, leagues, broadcasters, and production partners,” said Marc Schneider, executive director global events, Riedel Communications. “This is just the beginning: RefSuite is the first step in a new generation of integrated ecosystems that will unlock new capabilities for remote production, performance analysis, and immersive fan experiences—shaping the future of motorsport, maritime, and live production environments alike.”