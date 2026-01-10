Sports AV 2026: PTZOptics

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Paul Richards, Chief Revenue Officer at PTZOptics

Colleges and universities are transforming their athletic and esports programs with professional-level production tools that make every game more exciting for athletes and spectators alike. The technologies driving these experiences—robotic cameras, automated production software, and advanced streaming tools—are changing how we capture and share competition.

At PTZOptics, we’ve seen how PTZ cameras, with their ability to pan, tilt, and zoom remotely, empower small teams to produce multi-angle coverage once limited to large crews. By integrating these cameras with IP-based control and automation platforms, schools can create dynamic live streams and in-venue visuals that rival professional broadcasts.

In traditional sports, a few well-placed PTZ cameras can follow the action from baseline to bleachers, delivering smooth tracking shots and instant replays. Paired with analytics overlays and real-time score integration, the production becomes both informative and engaging. Meanwhile, AI-assisted camera control helps ensure no critical moment is missed, even when staffing is limited.

Esports brings its own challenges and opportunities. Fast-paced gameplay demands camera agility and software that can easily switch between player reactions, gameplay feeds, and audience views. Using robotic cameras allows production teams to highlight the intensity of competition while maintaining a polished, cinematic look.

Ultimately, immersive sports coverage is about the connection between players and their fans, teams, and communities. As production technology becomes more accessible, the focus shifts from hardware to storytelling. With PTZ cameras and intelligent control systems, educational institutions can deliver professional-quality coverage that celebrates their athletes and inspires their audiences—on campus and beyond.