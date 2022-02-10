Platinum Tools to Feature New Pocket-Sized PoE++Tester at ISC West 2022

Platinum Tools will feature its pocket-sized TPS200C PoE++ tester during ISC West 2022 in Las Vegas from March 23-25 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center (Booth 3037). The TPS200C is now available with an MSRP of $89.

[Platinum Tools Offers New Weatherproof RJ45 Coupler Housing]

"The easy-to-use TPS200C has been designed for all varieties of PoE up to 56 volts and 280 watts of power," said Platinum Tools product manager Sean Rothermel. "Powered by the PoE circuit, the TPS200C requires no batteries and can be used inline with an actual PoE device to measure current flow, or by itself in Powered Device (PD) Simulation mode to determine the maximum power available from the PoE power source."

[Platinum Tools Offers ezEX RJ45 Starter Kit]

Additional features include: Tests up to 4-pair PoE (IEEE 802.3bt Type 3); easy-to-read, bright, scrolling OLED display; test PoE on active data cables without interrupting data flow; automatic mode and polarity detection; tester features dual RJ45 ports for testing PoE and dual 2.1x5.5mm DC jacks for testing DC power supplies; includes 2.1x5.5mm DC patch cable; dimensions--2.50 inches square x 1.00 inches thick (63.5 x 63.5 x 25.4mm); weight is two ounces (55g).