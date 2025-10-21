Bringing High Performance to Modern Meeting Spaces

Extron unveiled the DTP3 CrossPoint 42. This compact 4x2 4K/60 matrix switcher features USB-C and HDMI inputs, HDMI outputs, and a DTP3 output for extending video, audio, and control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable. Integration-friendly features, such as 60 watt USB-C charging and audio de‑embedding simplify designs and streamline installation by reducing equipment needs. Extron-exclusive Vector 4K scaling delivers pristine image quality, seamless transition effects, and logo keying.

These features and more make the DTP3 CrossPoint 42 ideal for meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, training rooms, and other professional AV presentation venues.

“The DTP3 CrossPoint 42 redefines compact AV matrix switching with a feature set that delivers both performance and versatility,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Its small size enables convenient installation in a variety of locations, and its advanced capabilities enable uncompromised operation in a broad range of presentation environments.”

The DTP3 CrossPoint 42 is built to serve the needs of environments where reliability, ease of use, and high quality presentations are crucial. These include corporate meeting rooms, lecture rooms in higher education, and government facilities. In addition to enhanced video performance, it incorporates logo keying and seamless switching transition effects to enhance the user experience.