The Neutrik Group's CONTRIK Makes U.S. Market Debut

The Neutrik Group has welcomed CONTRIK, a provider of professional power distribution systems, equipotential bonding systems, and power cables, to the U.S. market. Its first products unveiled are the Power Strip X CPSSX-T1-T3, the Power Strip X CPSSX-T1-T6, the Power Turtle X CPTSX-T1-T7, and the CCL75-P2 Truss Clip set. These power distribution products are manufactured in the United States.

“We’re excited to kick off the new year by introducing CONTRIK to the Americas portfolio, further strengthening the Neutrik Group’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for the professional power distribution market," said Chris Neethling, president of Neutrik Americas. "These products, manufactured by Major Custom Cable, a company of the Neutrik Group, combine European engineering excellence with U.S.-based production, ensuring unparalleled reliability, safety, and performance for the rental and staging industries."

The devices are designed to meet the unique demands of the rental and staging markets. Key attributes include genuine NEUTRIK powerCON TRUE1 TOP input and output connectors, an extremely robust and safe EASYLEN housing with a leather grain texture that is flame retardant (UL94 V0) and non-conductive, and truss mounting options. The devices feature high mechanical protection (high IK). The products are ETL listed with NEMA1 indoor certification for the U.S. market and UL 1640 compliance. Their powerCON TRUE1 TOP connectors are UL and IEC 60320-1 certified.

Branded as Power Xtreme (X), the Power Strip X CPSSX-T1-T3 features one powerCON TRUE1 input and three powerCON TRUE1 TOP output chassis connectors. This lightweight, compact power strip houses highly reliable NEUTRIK powerCON TRUE1 TOP receptacles for in, out, and daisy chaining.

The Power Strip X CPSSX-T1-T6 is a larger Power Xtreme (X) solution, with one powerCON TRUE1 input and six powerCON TRUE1 TOP output chassis connectors. Compared to CPSSX-T1-T3, CPSSX-T1-T6 offers more outputs in a corresponding longer housing.

The Power Turtle X CPTSX-T1-T7 carries one powerCON TRUE1 input and seven powerCON TRUE1 TOP output chassis connectors packed into a compact, well-protected enclosure comparable to a turtle shell. The unit’s lightweight, compact form factor features a lower height and stackable housing design.

Ideal for use with the new CONTRIK Power Strip X and Power Turtle X products is the CCL75-P2 truss clip set. This 75mm set is ideal for use with 1.5-inch pipe. Designed for fast and secure mounting, these truss clips are manufactured from flame retardant (UL94 V2) EASYLEN material.