Sonnet Introduces Echo 13 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Dock

Sonnet Technologies has released its Echo 13 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Dock, the latest offering in the company’s family of docking stations and the first to exploit Thunderbolt 5, the fastest external computer interface available.

The Echo 13 SSD dock features a choice of Thunderbolt certified PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs from Kingston Technology and also includes four Thunderbolt 5 ports, four USB 3.2 Type A ports, a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and SD and microSD card slots.

The Sonnet dock is compatible with Apple M series Mac computers; Thunderbolt 3 Intel Mac computers; Thunderbolt 5 and most Thunderbolt 4 Windows computers; Thunderbolt 5 and 4 Chromebook computers; M series iPad Pro tablets; and USB4 laptops.

Modern laptops are increasingly designed with minimal ports, making docking stations essential for connecting multiple peripherals at once and expanding functionality. Additionally, with rising costs for higher storage capacity laptops, users often need extra external storage. The Echo 13 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Dock overcomes these limitations by providing 12 external connections, connecting superfast internal storage, charging the computer, connecting monitors, supporting fast wired network connectivity, and reading all SD memory cards. With its mix of peripheral ports, the Echo dock connects a vast array of devices and supports high-performance peripherals with ease.

Additionally, the Echo 13 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Dock addresses these challenges by centralizing to a single connection for displays, devices, storage, charging, and more; offering ultra-fast, built-in SSD storage (1TB, 2TB, or 4TB options); supporting multiple displays up to 8K resolution for enhanced productivity; and delivering 140W power delivery for rapid laptop charging.