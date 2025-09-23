Extron Unveils New DisplayPort Fiber Optic Extenders

Extron has expanded its FOX3 fiber optic platform with two new DisplayPort fiber optic extenders. The FOX3 T 211 and FOX3 SR 211 provide long haul transmission of DisplayPort video, stereo audio, control, IR, and 3D sync signals over fiber optic cabling. Engineered for exceptional high resolution image performance, they deliver mathematically lossless 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 over one fiber.

“We're pleased to introduce our latest extenders for our FOX3 platform,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Our new FOX3 211 DisplayPort Extenders provide an economical and secure solution for workstations as well as any enterprise-wide fiber optic AV and KVM signal distribution system.”

Designed specifically for AV systems, the FOX3 DisplayPort extenders include many integrator-friendly features such as EDID Minder, audio embedding/de-embedding, Ethernet monitoring and control, audio gain and attenuation, and real-time system monitoring.