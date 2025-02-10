LynTec Adds Company Switch Line to Power Control and Distribution Lineup

LynTec recently released its new line of Company Switches, providing overcurrent protection to temporary loads. It allows live and entertainment venues to safely and quickly connect temporary loads to a permanent power source.

(Image credit: LynTec)

"In theaters, HoWs, and live entertainment venues, it’s common for visiting artists to bring in their own equipment, which needs fast, safe, temporary access to power,” said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. “Our new Company Switch selection extends the versatility of our lineup, giving facilities the features that provide safe and reliable power connection and distribution."

LynTec Company Switches are available in 400-amp, 200-amp, 100-amp, or 60-amp models with Cam or Posi-Lock connectors in a durable 12-gauge steel enclosure. They feature phase and ground indicator lights, a safety shunt trip mechanism, and keyed lock and pull handles for added breaker protection that disconnects power when opened.