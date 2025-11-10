Panasonic Creates Digital Canvas of Exploration at New Museum

Artist’s rendering of Grosvenor Auditorium in the Museum of Exploration, opening in 2026.

The National Geographic Society has long made its home in Washington, DC, welcoming explorers from around the globe to share their experiences. Now, the society is expanding its Base Camp into a new era of discovery, with the Museum of Exploration (MOE) set to open in 2026.

According to Chris King, senior director, experience technology at National Geographic Society, MOE will serve as a public platform to illuminate and protect the wonder of the world. Supporting the exhibitions, experiences, and shows across the MOE is Panasonic Projector & Display Americas. The company's 4K projectors, displays, PTZ cameras, and KAIROS video switching technology bring the venue to life while preserving the past and preparing for future explorations.

King said Panasonic was the choice since Nat Geo began the project. "We’ve designed the MOE to be a digital canvas that elevates the work of National Geographic Explorers, and this partnership is helping bring this state-of-the-art destination to life," he explained.

According to Brian Duffy, strategic account manager, live entertainment, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas, Panasonic's newest line of 4K Solid Shine Laser DLP projectors were selected, including the PT-RQ7 Series, PT-REQ15 Series, and PT-RQ35K Series, along with the Panasonic TH-EQ3 Series 4K professional display.

So, what will explorers experience at the new museum? King described the National Geographic Learning Launchpad, powered by the Cengage Group, as an extraordinary interactive space that will inspire young people to connect with the concept of geographic thinking and to use geography in their own lives.

"The space includes a media-driven introductory corridor, hands-on activity room, and immersive projection room to present geography as a way of thinking, understanding, and interacting with the world," he added. "Visitors will learn to look at the world around them through places, patterns, layers, scale and time."

Chris King Image credit: National Geographic Society Brian Duffy Image credit: Panasonic

Also on the floor plan is the reimagined, 400-seat Grosvenor Auditorium with innovative Pro AV technology and storytelling tools that will envelop visitors through National Geographic films and stories. During the day, the courtyard will allow visitors to step inside the Yellow Border and discover the diversity of animals and plants that make up Earth’s ecosystems. In the evening, the space will offer a nighttime experience with visuals and audioscapes.

"This will be D.C.’s only spectacular outdoor nighttime destination, and it will bring the wonder of our world to life through the arresting visuals that National Geographic is known for, coupled with projection mapping, interactive media, and immersive sound," King said.

Duffy and his team looked at two important factors when deciding which solutions were best: maintaining the integrity of the photographers' work and ensuring longevity of operation. "When it comes to representing the photos, Solid Shine DLP technology is known for its ability to represent color standards easily and accurately," he said. "This allows images captured by National Geographic Explorers to be displayed as they were intended."

Panasonic's Solid Shine projection technology is also known for its longevity. As Duffy explained, 4K Solid Shine Laser DLP projectors are known to last twice or even three times as long as the life of comparative LCD technology. "In many cases," he noted, "a museum can capitalize on this equipment under an 8-10-year deployment cycle as opposed to a 3-4-year cycle seen with a 3LCD equivalent."