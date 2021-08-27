Platinum Tools Offers ezEX RJ45 Starter Kit

The What: Platinum Tools’’ ezEX RJ45 Starter Kit (p/n 90188) is now available. The new ezEX RJ45 Starter Kit contains: EXO Crimp Frame with EXO-EX Die; zEX38 connector (25pcs.); ezEX44 connector (50 pieces); ezEX48 connector (25 pieces); ezEX strain reliefs in asst. colors (20 pieces).

The What Else: The patented EXO Crimp Frame with the interchangeable EXO-EX Die is designed to terminate the patented, pass-through ezEX-RJ45 connectors. This new series of connectors will cover a wide range of conductor and cable jacket diameters, making it easy to select the right connector for your cable. All three sizes (ezEX38, ezEX44 and ezEX48), shielded or non-shielded, are rated for 10 Gig and PoE+ and can be used for CAT-6A, CAT-6 and CAT-5e, covering a full conductor diameter range of 0.38in. to 0.48in. (0.83mm - 1.22mm).

The Bottom Line: In today's networks, twisted pair cables are demanding more speed and bandwidth, often carrying power in PoE applications. To help meet these requirements and the changes in cable they have necessitated, Platinum Tools' new ezEX RJ45 Starter Kit provides an easy way to make the switch and meet these higher performance demands.