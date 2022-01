The new Platinum Tools weatherproof RJ45 coupler housing is ideal for use on cable extensions when installing security cameras. The rugged, IP64-rated housing protects almost any RJ45 coupler from dust and splashes. A full rubber liner and dual locking lugs keep the housing securely closed, while dual center mounting points allow the housing to be secured with screws or cable ties. The housing is Cat 5e/6/6A compatible with the appropriate coupler (not included).