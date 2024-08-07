Snap One's New Family of WattBox Power Distribution Units—What to Know

Snap One introduced its new series of WattBox IP controllable power distribution units (PDUs) designed specifically for 20-amp systems. The three PDUs comprising the high-amperage 820 Series retain many of the same popular features as WattBox’s original 15-amp 800 Series, including OvrC remote monitoring and resolution; self-healing auto reboot; and control, scheduling, and metering of individual outlets. These capabilities facilitate a smooth transition for systems integrators handling commercial and dedicated theater projects, which often have high power requirements. The 820 Series is designed to meet the demands of these high-power environments while delivering the reliability and functionality WattBox users have come to expect.

The first two models available in the 820 Series are the WB-820-IPVM-12 and WB-820CH1U-IPVM-8, featuring 12 and 8 individually controlled and metered outlets respectively. WattBox will follow this initial release with a 2-outlet version, giving systems integrators options for jobs of all sizes. 20-amp and 15-amp outlets can be combined within a single 820 Series power distribution unit to meet the power specifications of a job.

Through the integration of OvrC, the 820 Series provides deep insight into the entire system, allowing integrators to detect underperforming devices and quickly resolve simple issues. For extra assurance of optimal performance of connected components, OvrC can be used to set threshold ranges for voltage, power, and current, and to receive notification when a connected device falls out of range. Additionally, the WB-820-IPVM-12 and WB-820CH1U-IPVM-8 feature built-in surge protection and power conditioning, which minimizes service calls and safeguards the connected components from damaging voltage irregularities.

All three power distribution units in the 820 Series are designed with strategically placed outlets and in various orientations to maximize outlet use and installation flexibility. They can be paired with an optional WattBox Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for back-up power during electrical outages and are compatible with leading control platforms including Control4, Crestron, Elan, RTI and URC. A next-generation Telnet API lets systems integrators program unique features into the system to deploy and monitor multiple WattBox products across thousands of projects. End-users also gain insight into their systems via the client-facing OvrC Connect app.