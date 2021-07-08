New ClearOne ePTZ Camera Offers 180-Degree Panoramic Views

The What: ClearOne has debuted the UNITE 180 ePTZ professional camera, which provides a full 180-degree panoramic field-of-view with “real-time stitching” to achieve a variety of useful viewing modes for any application and environment.

The What Else: The new UNITE 180 camera provides six viewing mode options as well as panoramic view. Compose Mode presents a panoramic view along with optional close-ups of up to eight people using people tracking. Manual Mode is an ideal option for focusing on a specific area of the meeting room. Auto Framing Mode automatically frames participants in the room. Grid Mode uses people tracking to track each participant in a separate window showing up to four participants. Speaker Mode detects the presenter, which is a particularly useful feature in classrooms. And finally, Presentation Mode features a content-sharing window on the main screen with a picture-in-picture floating window of the presenter. Users can easily switch between modes using their PC, Mac or the UNITE 180 manual control.

Real-time stitching creates a seamless 180-degree panoramic view of wide spaces by bringing the views of multiple lenses together as one complete image. Large classroom settings, training centers, or any wide conferencing area are all captured and presented with great clarity in any of the viewing mode options. A 4x zoom further enhances the UNITE 180 feature set.

The Bottom Line: The UNITE 180 is compatible with all popular cloud-based video collaboration applications including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, Google Meet, ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space and others. It is well suited for professional-quality visual collaboration, conferencing, UC applications, distance learning, and more.