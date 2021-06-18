Sony Adds SRT Support to PTZ Cameras

The What: Sony Electronics recently launched the Version 3.0 update for the BRC-X400, SRG-X400, and SRG-X120 cameras, which will support the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol, bringing high-quality video transmission with low latency.

The What Else: The SRT alliance, which Sony joined in January 2021, offers an open-source protocol that combines encryption, packet loss recovery, and jitter prevention technologies to preserve video stream quality and integrity. SRT harnesses the latest developments in real-time IP communications, enhancing conventional network error recovery methods to deliver stable, low-latency media streams. Additionally, the update supports Sony's Adaptive Rate Control function, designed to provide a more stable connection, optimized for the network environment and available bandwidth by controlling bitrate based on fluctuation of bandwidth.

This update also supports RTMP/RTMPS (Real Time Messaging) Protocol. The cameras will directly stream live videos to social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook through a simple and quick connection.

Sony Electronics also recently launched the new “Virtual Webcam Driver for Remote Camera” application, which turns remote cameras into web conference and lecture tools that achieve professional image quality.

Compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems, the application can be installed onto any PC and paired with select Sony’s remote cameras (BRC-X400, SRG-X400, SRG-X120, SRG-XP1, SRG-XB25) and Edge Analytics Appliance (REA-C1000). The setup does not require additional devices and allows users to connect up to five cameras with one PC. The setup is useful for capturing lectures, seminars, and conferences and provides users with the freedom to choose their preferred virtual meeting applications.

The Bottom Line: With support for SRT, the cameras are well suited for use in a wide range of applications including remote production, seminars, live events, education, and faith, among others.

This application is available now and can be downloaded here.