More from Sennheiser at 80: Daniel Sennheiser to Take Over as Chairman of the Board

After more than a decade of shared responsibility as co-CEOs, Daniel and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser will take on different roles within the Sennheiser Group. Daniel Sennheiser will become chairman of the board of directors, while his brother will continue as CEO, overseeing the operational business of the family-owned company.

In his new role, Daniel will focus on the strategic direction of the Sennheiser Group. "By joining the board of directors, I will concentrate more on the long-term development of the company and on continuously strengthening key customer relationships. I will continue to work closely with my brother Andreas in his role as CEO and with the existing executive management board," he said.

Andreas Sennheiser will continue to lead the company as CEO and, together with the executive management board, manage the operational business. "This new structure enables us to combine day-to-day business with strategic foresight, which is crucial for the future success of the Sennheiser Group," he added.

Daniel and Andreas will continue to pursue their shared goal of driving sustainable and independent growth for the Sennheiser Group and building the future of audio. "I look forward to this next chapter of our family business, which has successfully evolved over three generations. Progress means shaping change positively—both for me in my new role and for Sennheiser as a company," Daniel explained.

Daniel Sennheiser succeeds Andreas Dornbracht, who has served as chairman of the board for the past four years. Dornbracht will remain on the board as a member and continue his work alongside the other board members.