How North Point Ministries Powers Scalable, High-Performance Media Workflows

North Point Ministries has implemented DigitalGlue's creative.space to support its expanding media production environment. North Point installed a partially populated 60-bay creative.space Storage system to address immediate needs and allow room for uninterrupted growth. The fully managed solution includes hardware, creative.space OS workflow software, and ongoing support that is fast, scalable, secure, and simple for their team to operate.

[Pro AV: By the Numbers 2025]

“creative.space lets our team stay focused on creating content instead of managing storage,” said Bradley Davis, operations and export director at North Point Ministries. “We now have a platform that grows with us, performs reliably, and doesn’t interrupt our workflow when it’s time to scale.”

To ensure compatibility with North Point’s environment, DigitalGlue worked closely with the church’s creative services, production, and IT teams to evaluate their physical footprint, networking infrastructure, and workflow requirements. The resulting configuration is optimized for fast ingest and large file transfers originating from Sunday services, conference programming, community stories, and testimonial content.

“DigitalGlue helped us evaluate every detail to make sure the platform would perform at the level our team requires,” added Davis. “Their support throughout the entire process has been exceptional.”

Even when working off-site and relying on local bandwidth, North Point’s team can connect to creative.space and work directly with their media without downloading or reuploading large files. This hybrid workflow eliminates duplicate copies, transfer delays, and traditional cloud roundtrips. It also saves significant time by allowing users to work in real time within the same single source of truth, regardless of their location.

North Point is rolling out creative.space in phases. During the initial stage, key administrators are building Spaces, folder structure templates, groups, and roles aimed at long-term efficiency. As part of the platform’s built-in support, DigitalGlue is providing ongoing guidance to ensure the system aligns with North Point’s workflow, creative goals, and organizational standards. The full production team will begin using the platform in January, supported by a workflow that has been thoughtfully organized to ensure smooth collaboration and fast, consistent performance.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“North Point’s thoughtful rollout shows how creative.space adapts to a team’s workflow while providing the performance and accessibility their creators rely on,” said Tim Anderson, CEO of DigitalGlue. “We’re proud to support their mission and empower their team with a platform designed for future growth.”