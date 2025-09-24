HARMAN Acquires Sound United. Here's What to Know

HARMAN International has completed the acquisition of Sound United. Sound United’s portfolio of audio brands includes Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Polk Audio, HEOS, Classé, and Boston Acoustics. HARMAN is now empowered to bring consumers more choice, deeper innovation, and exceptional experiences across listening environments.

This strategic milestone marks a significant expansion in HARMAN's core audio business and footprint across key product categories including home audio, electronics (amplifiers, hi-fi components, AVRs), headphones, and car audio. Combining Sound United’s distinguished portfolio with its audio business enables HARMAN to deliver a more comprehensive audio portfolio.



"HARMAN’s vision is to create experiences that enrich people’s lives through exceptional audio experiences," said Dave Rogers, president, Lifestyle Division, HARMAN. "Sound United’s impressive roster of brands is rooted in a deep passion for sound, innovation, and commitment to quality that aligns with HARMAN’s own values. This transaction unlocks meaningful growth opportunities for everyone. It bolsters HARMAN’s strategy to build on its unparalleled success story and scale to unprecedented heights as an audio leader.”



Sound United will operate as a standalone Strategic Business Unit (SBU) within HARMAN’s Lifestyle Division. This structure ensures that each brand’s heritage, expertise, and loyal customer base remain central to their identity. With the backing of HARMAN’s global resources and scale, Sound United’s brands will gain greater reach with enhanced capabilities, while continuing to realize their distinct goals and better succeed in the marketplace.