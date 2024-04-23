SCN Announces 2024 Stellar Service Awards

So many awards programs in the Pro AV industry recognize new products and technologies. (At SCN, for example, we have our upcoming Installation Product Awards at InfoComm, as well as the Pro AV Best in Market, which we share with other Future B2B properties.) That's why the SCN Stellar Service Awards are so special. They provide an opportunity to recognize excellent service and the manufacturers, distributors, and integrators that deliver it.

As in years past, we received thousands of votes from you, our readers, to determine the winners of the 2024 Stellar Service Awards. Thank you for your participation. We now proudly present your exceptional service providers.

Platinum: Extron

Extron offers a wide selection of system design tools, including system builders, design guides, online calculators, and technical resources to help AV professionals design their ideal systems and select just the right products. In addition, Extron system design engineers are available to work with integrators to provide system design support and technical troubleshooting services to system integrators throughout the project lifecycle, from sales to system installation and commissioning.

Gold: Crestron Intelligent Video Room Designer

Silver: SoundTube EASE Audio Design

Best Online Training

Platinum: Q-SYS Online Training

Q-SYS Online Training is an award-winning program crafted by Q-SYS experts. The company strives to deliver a unique approach to learning, with trainers that are not only knowledgeable but also fun and engaging. Since its training videos are modular, participants can easily navigate to a previous course or skip a module to come back to it later. Whether it is a general introduction to the Q-SYS Ecosystem or how to build a control system in a hands-on Q-SYS environment, there are hundreds of video courses. Whether participating remotely or at Q-SYS training facilities, users can access resources to enhance their understanding and application of the Q‑SYS Platform. Utilize real Q-SYS hardware simulations to apply learning in practical scenarios and get real-time feedback and guidance from the instructors. Classes are available in several languages and are free.

Gold: Shure SAI Wireless Workbench (WWB) Tutorials

Silver: SynAudCon Online Audio Training

Best Value-Added Services

Platinum: Exertis Almo AV Outsourcing

Grow workforce, not overhead. It's not enough to just sell boxes of hardware. As the first Pro AV distributor to offer value-added services well over a decade ago, AV Outsourcing from Exertis Almo helps reseller partners create a path to grow their current business model and recurring revenue without the need to add or maintain staff. Services include:

•Connectivity: Internet, bandwidth, voice services, and live TV programming with recurring commissions.

•Control Systems and DSP Programming: remote and onsite programming for any size job.

•Labor and Project Support: contracted skilled technicians nationwide for full service hourly projects, including site surveys and service calls.

•Engineering, Drafting, and Consulting: CAD designs and schematics for signal flows, bill of materials, room elevations, and conduit and riser runs with Revit, AutoCad, and Sketchup Pro programs.

Gold: Digital Projection Concierge Service & Support

Silver: The Farm AV FarmAssist

Best Sales Operation

Platinum: Shure

Delivering an excellent experience to customers has been at the heart of Shure’s mission for nearly 100 years. Key attributes of its sales process include communication, collaboration, planning, thought leadership, strategic advice, and commitment. The strong relationships built with partners allow Shure to deliver professional support at every stage of the buyer's journey.

Gold: Extron

Silver: Sound Productions

Best Supporting Content

Platinum: Exertis Almo E4 Experience

The E4 Experience is well-established in the AV industry as a valuable, free, one-day traveling education, training, and product showcase for integrators, consultants, and end users. E4 stands for the four main pillars of the experience: Explore, Engage, Educate, and Expo. The E4 Experience brings together top educators, manufacturing partners, AVIXA CTS Renewal Unit certified training, technology firsts, and endless networking opportunities. It includes a “crown jewel” showroom packed with the newest AV gear in use, making it an ideal place for integrators to bring their local end users. Attendees can expect to learn the latest business and industry trends necessary to stay productive and gain valuable skills that can immediately be implemented. Thanks to Exertis Almo’s exhibiting partners, the E4 Experience is free to attendees and includes breakfast, lunch, and parking.

Gold: Biamp Cornerstone

Silver: BZBGEAR Technical Support Knowledge Base

Best Tech Support

Platinum: Prysm Service and Support Team

With a clientele of global enterprise companies relying on Prysm for multiple installations around the world, it is essential that Prysm’s support service matches the requirements and mindsets of these businesses. The company has a well-defined, four-stage program that transcends the customer journey to ensure an informed service from true solution experts.

• Planning: understanding the client’s unique use cases and a site survey to evaluate the environment and identify other technologies in the ecosystem.

• Install and Commission: support team works in tandem with onsite engineers to configure software and hardware.

• Customer Success: tailored user adoption training ensures each client is able to maximize Prysm’s features for their specific requirements.

• Technical Support and Service: local specialists in the United States, Middle East, and across APAC ensure quick response times in local languages for the optimize support.

Gold: Sound Devices Service and Support Department

Silver: WyreStorm Tech Support

Best Website Dealer UX

Platinum: Extron Insider

The Extron Insider website offers a seamless user experience for AV professionals, streamlining access to the tools and up-to-date information they need for superior project outcomes. Its intuitive navigation and user-centric design facilitate easy access to product and training videos, certification programs, configuration tools, software, and more. Users benefit from the comprehensive, user-friendly platform for MSRP and—depending on account type—reseller pricing in local currency for use in bids, proposals, and project budgets.

Platinum: D-Tools System Integrator (SI) V21

The newly released D-Tools System Integrator (SI) V21 allows integrators to stay on top of project timelines and budgets with easy-to-use task tracking and collaboration tools that streamline workflows and effectively manage installations, service orders, and job costing. Moreover, SI V21 users can schedule and dispatch field technicians with D-Tools Mobile Install 2.0 to assign installation tasks and service orders, then monitor the timely completion of those tasks. Among the key features is a mobile view and in-app chat that keeps field technicians in constant contact with the office and projects on track. Plus, field technicians can use SI V21 to upsell clients with additional products or services with on-the-spot approvals. To assist SI users, D-Tools has a team of 15 individuals in its support and training departments.

Gold: XTEN-AV

Silver: Jetbuilt