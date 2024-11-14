AVIXA Announces 2025 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members

AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, is pleased to announce the election results for the 2025 AVIXA Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee.

“AVIXA is proud to welcome such talented leaders to its Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee. These individuals bring their unique perspectives from different areas of the industry and the world to enrich our association,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “Their time and dedication to the industry is integral as AVIXA continuously evolves as a valuable resource for pro AV professionals.”

Mradul Sharma, founder and managing director, 3CDN Workplace Tech, has been elected as secretary-treasurer of the board by AVIXA membership. AVIXA members also elected to the Board Kristin Bidwell, CEO, Audiovisual Consulting Team (AVCT), and Nicholas E. Cox Sr., director, IT-AV, support team lead, Mizuho Americas.

The Leadership Search Committee (LSC) appointed John Bailey, SVP, technology and innovation, AVI-SPL, and Tom Shen, president and CEO, Shen Milsom & Wilke (SM&W), to AVIXA’s Board of Directors.

Mike Stead, director of global partnerships, GPA, has been elected by AVIXA members to the Leadership Search Committee. In addition, Cathryn Lai, chair of the AVIXA Board of Directors, has appointed Virginia Daugherity, Poly SLED collaborations specialist, HP Poly, and Lainie Mataras, senior director of the Consultant Architecture and Design Group, Planar, to the Leadership Search Committee.

A complete listing of the 2025 AVIXA Board of Directors appears below: