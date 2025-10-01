Sennheiser to Relocate Americas Regional Hub to Nashville

Catch you later, Connecticut, and howdy, Tennessee.

The Sennheiser Group today announced plans to relocate its Americas Regional Hub to Nashville by mid-2026. The move from Old Lyme, CT, represents a strategic step for the company in the U.S. market, carefully designed to strengthen its presence in the professional audio landscape and deepen connections with industry partners.

Nashville’s thriving music and entertainment ecosystem and strong business environment make it an ideal home for the next chapter of Sennheiser’s growth. The relocation will embed the company’s brands, Sennheiser and Neumann, in a city celebrated worldwide for its musical heritage and creative energy.

“Choosing Nashville is both a strategic and cultural decision,” said Daniel Sennheiser, Co-CEO, Sennheiser. “The city’s strong business climate and deep roots in sound and music align perfectly with our mission to build the future of audio.”

​As Sennheiser establishes its new hub, the company will expand its local presence, creating opportunities for professionals to support its evolving operations. “We are excited to build on Nashville’s incredible momentum and to create new opportunities for collaboration with the producers, engineers, artists, and creatives who continue to drive this industry forward," added Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, Co-CEO.

​“We are thrilled to welcome Sennheiser to Nashville,” said Carlie Zadick, VP of economic development at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Their world-class expertise in audio technology not only strengthens the region’s economic and cultural landscape, but also brings in new opportunities for collaboration and innovation."

While certain customer-facing teams will be office-based to offer more in-person touchpoints with clients, other functions will continue in hybrid and remote roles across the U.S. and Canada. This builds on Sennheiser’s current setup in the Americas, where many remote employees are strategically based in key markets across the region. ​