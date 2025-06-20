Panasonic Projector & Display Americas Unveils MEVIX Sub-Brand at InfoComm 2025

At InfoComm 2025, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas (PPNDA) announced the launch of MEVIX, a new sub-brand created for its visual solutions including projectors, flat panel displays, and dvLED to deliver innovative and meaningful visual experiences across the Pro AV industry.

MEVIX, which stands for Media, Entertainment & Visual Transformation, represents a strategic evolution of PPNDA’s business as it expands beyond hardware to provide holistic, human-centric experiences powered by software, services, and strong technology partnerships. With its rallying call to “Illuminate the World,” MEVIX reflects Panasonic’s heritage while signaling a new direction centered on complete AV ecosystems.

Taka Uchida (Image credit: Panasonic)

“AV professionals today are under growing pressure to deliver bigger, more exciting visual experiences—often with tighter timelines and more complex workflows,” explained Taka Uchida, CEO. “MEVIX answers that challenge with a complete visual experience platform that combines our most advanced projection and display technologies with integrated software, services, and strategic partnerships. It’s how we’re helping customers simplify the process and amplify the impact.”

The formation of Panasonic Projector & Display Corporation and its regional headquarters, PPNDA, provides the independence and focus needed to accelerate innovation and growth for the company, AV industry, and PPNDA’s customers. Through MEVIX, PPNDA will focus on advancing innovation in hardware to deliver captivating, high-impact visual technologies, expanding integrated solutions through proprietary software and strategic ecosystem partnerships, and growing PPNDA's presence and impact across North, Central, and South America through a focused territory strategy.

MEVIX solutions will remain fully compatible with Panasonic Connect’s Pro AV offerings, ensuring continuity and ease-of-use for customers while unlocking new creative and technical possibilities.