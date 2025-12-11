PPDS Unveils New Digital Signage Solution. Here's What You Need to Know

PPDS launched its 32:9 Philips Stretch 3150, delivering advanced creativity, flexibility, and around-the-clock reliability for a widening range of environments and applications. The Philips Stretch 3150 has been crafted to widen the possibilities for installations that demand to be seen, featuring a 37-inch, 32:9, 1920x540 resolution display.

Superseding the Philips S-Line, the upgraded and enhanced Philips Stretch 3150 has been modeled around the evolving needs of the market, with each display able to be tailored with solutions for retail, transportation, food and beverage, hospitality, education, banking, healthcare, public venues, stadiums and arenas, and more.

Weighing just 7.6kg and featuring ultra narrow bezels (7.7mm L/R and 14.0mm T/B), the Philips Stretch 3150 is designed to transform almost any space, particularly those unsuitable for more conventional sized digital signage displays, including areas above in store shelving, or even on temporary walls, such as those used on kiosks and pop ups within shopping malls.

Philips Stretch 3150 displays can be installed either as a standalone solution or, for larger and more creative visions, multiple displays can be seamlessly daisy chained by connecting the HDMI Out port to the HDMI In port of another display. For tiled setups, businesses can simply connect two or more Philips Stretch 3150 displays with a single external player for single source content management that is effortless, no matter the number of displays selected. The inclusion of a discreetly integrated slot for a CRD32 Wi-Fi module introduces optional wireless network connectivity and Bluetooth functionality on the display.

Meeting all needs and preferences (including security), AV/IT managers can easily create and schedule content to play on their displays either directly from the Cloud (centrally and remotely managed), from local memory, or via USB.