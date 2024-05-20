HETMA Announces New Board of Directors and Chairpersons

On May 17, 2024, the election results for the Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) 2024-2025 Board of Directors and Chairpersons were announced. The newly elected members will take the reins on July 1, 2024.

HETMA co-founder and current chair, Joe Way, will be stepping down to an emeritus board role. HETMA will have a new chair and vice-chair simultaneously since its inception, with Erin Maher-Moran and Ryan Gray assuming those roles respectively.

19 members were elected as HETMA board of directors and chairpersons. The board of directors will have three new members with five new chairpersons. Four chairs have been reelected to previously held roles.

HETMA Board of Directors

CHAIR, Erin Maher-Moran, Johns Hopkins University

VICE-CHAIR, Ryan Graym, Yavapai College

SECRETARY, Annie Foster, Washington & Lee University

TREASURER, Atkins Fleming, Texas State University

3-YEAR AT-LARGE BOD, Britt Yenser, Northampton Community College

2-YEAR AT-LARGE BOD, Troy Powers, Northwestern University

1-YEAR AT-LARGE BOD, Teddy Murphy, University of Pikeville

COFOUNDER; EMERITUS BOD, Joe Way, UCLA

COFOUNDER; EMERITUS BOD, BC Hatchett, Vanderbilt University

HETMA Chairpersons

ADVISORY BOARDS CHAIR, Greg Carstens, University of Colorado, Boulder

APPROVED PROGRAM CHAIR, Dustin Myers, John A. Logan College

COMMUNICATIONS CHAIR, Chris Hewitt, University of Guelph

DEI CHAIR, Kameesha Jones, Florida International University

EDUCATION CHAIR, Christopher Dechter, University of Wyoming

EVENTS CHAIR, C. Ann Kelly, Yale University

MEMBERSHIP CHAIR, Chuck Fortino, Phoenix College

PROGRAMS CHAIR, Tim Van Woeart, Rutgers University

REGIONAL GROUPS CHAIR, Chris Dieterich, University of Arizona

SPONSORSHIP CHAIR, Jon Hamilton, Emory University

