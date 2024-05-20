HETMA Announces New Board of Directors and Chairpersons

On May 17, 2024, the election results for the Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) 2024-2025 Board of Directors and Chairpersons were announced. The newly elected members will take the reins on July 1, 2024.
HETMA co-founder and current chair, Joe Way, will be stepping down to an emeritus board role. HETMA will have a new chair and vice-chair simultaneously since its inception, with Erin Maher-Moran and Ryan Gray assuming those roles respectively.
19 members were elected as HETMA board of directors and chairpersons. The board of directors will have three new members with five new chairpersons. Four chairs have been reelected to previously held roles.
HETMA Board of Directors
CHAIR, Erin Maher-Moran, Johns Hopkins University
VICE-CHAIR, Ryan Graym, Yavapai College
SECRETARY, Annie Foster, Washington & Lee University
TREASURER, Atkins Fleming, Texas State University
3-YEAR AT-LARGE BOD, Britt Yenser, Northampton Community College
2-YEAR AT-LARGE BOD, Troy Powers, Northwestern University
1-YEAR AT-LARGE BOD, Teddy Murphy, University of Pikeville
COFOUNDER; EMERITUS BOD, Joe Way, UCLA
COFOUNDER; EMERITUS BOD, BC Hatchett, Vanderbilt University
HETMA Chairpersons
ADVISORY BOARDS CHAIR, Greg Carstens, University of Colorado, Boulder
APPROVED PROGRAM CHAIR, Dustin Myers, John A. Logan College
COMMUNICATIONS CHAIR, Chris Hewitt, University of Guelph
DEI CHAIR, Kameesha Jones, Florida International University
EDUCATION CHAIR, Christopher Dechter, University of Wyoming
EVENTS CHAIR, C. Ann Kelly, Yale University
MEMBERSHIP CHAIR, Chuck Fortino, Phoenix College
PROGRAMS CHAIR, Tim Van Woeart, Rutgers University
REGIONAL GROUPS CHAIR, Chris Dieterich, University of Arizona
SPONSORSHIP CHAIR, Jon Hamilton, Emory University
Check out the original release here.