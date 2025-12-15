Warsaw Theatre Brings Touring-Grade Performance to Brooklyn with Adamson

The Warsaw Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, brought touring-grade performance to its historic venue with an upgrade to a new Adamson loudspeaker system in the summer of 2025. Located in Greenpoint, the 1,000-capacity venue has been a staple of Brooklyn’s live scene for more than two decades, hosting a wide range of artists. The update ensures visiting engineers and performers experience the same clarity, headroom, and coverage expected from a modern touring system.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2025]

The main loudspeaker system comprises a stereo array of six CS10n, Adamson’s dual-10-inch powered intelligent line array cabinets, with two CS119 single 19-inch subwoofers flown above for low-end extension. Additional IS219 were installed under the stage for their high-powered output and low vertical profile. IS7p were deployed as front fills, and the entire system was matrixed and managed through the Adamson Gateway with Array Intelligence.



On stage, artists perform using MG10 monitors and CS119 subwoofers to deliver full, balanced mixes with the clarity and power needed for live performance.

"The recent Adamson installation at the Warsaw, by our partners at Clair Global Integration, has equipped the venue with a system that delivers exceptional impact while preserving the clarity and nuance of the most delicate sounds," said Adam Duabe, applications support, AMER at Adamson Systems Engineering. "As a result, artists like Sam Smith can evoke the power of a stadium tour while still creating an intimate atmosphere for an audience of roughly 1,000—making every performance feel truly special.”