elektraLite Introduces New Stingray Mini IP65

Let there be light. elektraLite has introduced a weather-resistant version in two 30-watt and 80-watt configurations, making the new Stingray Mini IP65 an ideal choice for any lighting application, indoors or outside.

[Top Trends for 2026]

“Many of our customers have really loved the compact form factor and performance of our original Stingray Mini, so we’ve expanded the range with new models for even more versatility options,” said Brandon Tsaptsinos, Group One Limited’s national sales manager for the elektraLite brand. “The IP65-rated versions are perfectly suited for everything from theatrical and retail environments to outdoor signage and theme parks, and their higher wattages and precision camera lensing deliver truly pro-grade operation, rain or shine.”

Boasting a brilliant CRI of 95 or greater, the new 30-watt and 80-watt models each utilize a single-source COB LED module as their light engine, and both are available in Warm White (3000K), Cool White (5000K), Variable White (2700-6600K), and RGBW versions. Fixtures are equipped with interchangeable photographic-quality zoom lenses, offering a choice of 15º to 30º or 25º to 50º beam spreads, and feature camera manual rotary control for precise and fully-adjustable focusing.

Housed in marine-grade aluminum chassis, both new models are IP65 rated and fanless with a convection fin-cooled rear design for silently venting heat away. Fixtures can be controlled via DMX or set for manual operation, and all fixtures have Remote Device Management (RDM), selectable control of Pulse Width Modulation (PWM), and selectable dimming algorithms for incandescent, log, or linear operation.

A four-piece shutter assembly allows for perfect cuts, and there is also a gobo slot for custom gobos, plus a double-slot for optional accessories (gel/color frame, filters, hi-hats, etc.). Products are shipped with a 10-foot extension cable allowing the quick-release power supply to be remotely located, and an optional 45-foot extension model is also available.

Designed in a compact form factor, the 30-watt Stingray Mini IP65 measures only 15-3/4x7-7/8x4.1/4 inches(1397.5x72.5x102.5mm), and weighs a mere five pounds (2.2kg). The 80-watt version features a slightly larger size weighing nine pounds (4kg).